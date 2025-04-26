"Shedeur Sanders may go undrafted" - NFL fans react to Browns passing on Colorado QB for Quinshon Judkins

The fall of Shedeur Sanders continues. The Colorado quarterback had a surprising fall to Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and when the second night started, the Cleveland Browns twice elected to pass him.

The Browns had picks 33 and 36, but the team instead decided to select a new linebacker and a new running back. Cleveland was one of the most probable teams to draft Sanders, but his fall continued further.

After the quarterback continued to wait, NFL fans took to Twitter to react about the Browns' unwillingness to draft Sanders.

"Sanders may go undrafted", said one fan.

"Browns, Raiders, Saints all said we don't need Shedeur Sanders LOL", wrote another fan.

"I would say I hope Shedeur slides to 67. But I’m sure the Browns would just pass on him again", a Cleveland fan wrote.

The first quarterback taken on Day 2 wasn't Shedeur. Tyler Shough, from Louisville, was selected by the New Orleans Saints on pick 40. It was another team with a quarterback need that chose other passers instead of the Colorado quarterback.

Why did Shedeur Sanders fall into Day 2 of the NFL Draft?

The Colorado quarterback did not impress teams in interviews during the combine, with many analysts pointing to different reports calling him "arrogant". His lack of deep throw velocity was also a problem.

Another factor that did not help Shedeur Sanders was his willingness to hold the ball for too long. He suffered 57 sacks during the 2024 season, with eight of those in a single game against Baylor. Teams prefer quarterbacks who do not hold the ball for too long.

The first quarterback taken was Cameron Ward. He was the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, with the franchise deciding against a trade down to add the best quarterback in the draft.

Jaxson Dart was also taken before, with the New York Giants trading up back into the first round to acquire the Ole Miss quarterback. Ward and Dart both are considered to have higher potential, with teams developing their passers instead of Sanders, who's considered to have a lower ceiling.

