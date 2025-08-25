"Paving the way for a Shedeur takeover" - NFL fans react as Browns release Tyler Huntley 19 days after signing $1,170,000 deal

Earlier this month, Tyler Huntley was brought in by the Cleveland Browns to provide depth at quarterback after injuries to rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Nineteen days later, that stint has ended.

The one-time Pro Bowler was released on Sunday, a day after the Browns defested the Los Angeles Rams 19-17 via a walk-off field goal by Andre Szmyt. He would have been expected to earn $1,170,000 had he managed to remain on the roster:

NFL @NFL Browns releasing QB Tyler Huntley. (via @tompelissero)

And fans had varying reactions:

Evan Wallman 🇻🇦 @EvanTheCatholic @NFL @TomPelissero You know it’s a good team when they start releasing pro bowlers

Justin @SteelersAll3 @NFL @TomPelissero lol but let’s keep a 14 yard social media star. Browns are poverty.

Jay Durant @durantjay37 @NFL @TomPelissero Then why acquire him!?

"Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens," one "greeted".

"Bills instead of Trubisky," another wished.

Over three preseason games, Huntley completed 17 of 22 passing attempts for 123 yards. He also carried the ball 17 times for 23 yards on the ground.

Return to Ravens pitched for Tyler Huntley after release from Browns

With Tyler Huntley gone from Cleveland, it leaves some intrigue regarding where he lands for the 2025 season. Anthony Palacios, columnist for Last Word on Sports, has three destinations in mind.

First is a return to the Baltimore Ravens, where he made his aforementioned only Pro Bowl in 2022 as an injury stand-in for Lamar Jackson. The team's new backup Cooper Rush had an atrocious stint, throwing three interceptions against a single touchdown across three games:

"Rush isn’t that good to serve as a backup anymore. This should ignite a flame in this offense to get Huntley back and a part of this offense so they’re intact for the 2025 regular season."

Next is the New Orleans Saints. Spencer Rattler is expected to beat Tyler Shough for the starting job, but both are young and inexperienced project players who need more guidance:

"Shough is okay, but he isn’t on the level where the Saints need him to be. With that, they should invest in a veteran like Huntley to back up Rattler while it buys Shough some time to develop in this offense led by head coach Kellen Moore."

And finally, there is the Las Vegas Raiders. After performing poorly in his sophomore season, Aidan O'Connell was demoted to backup in favor of trade acquisition Geno Smith during the offseason, then arguably further hurt his case to keep that spot by throwing three picks to a score over the preseason:

"Since no one will be taking over starting duties for Smith for a while, the Raiders should roll the dice on a low-stakes veteran. Huntley is past his prime, but he’s easily a better backup than O’Connell in the right situation."

The 2025 season kicks off on September 4.

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

