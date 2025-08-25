"Paving the way for a Shedeur takeover" - NFL fans react as Browns release Tyler Huntley 19 days after signing $1,170,000 deal

Earlier this month, Tyler Huntley was brought in by the Cleveland Browns to provide depth at quarterback after injuries to rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Nineteen days later, that stint has ended.
The one-time Pro Bowler was released on Sunday, a day after the Browns defested the Los Angeles Rams 19-17 via a walk-off field goal by Andre Szmyt. He would have been expected to earn $1,170,000 had he managed to remain on the roster:
And fans had varying reactions:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens," one "greeted".
"Next stop, Las Vegas," one predicted.
"Bills instead of Trubisky," another wished.
Over three preseason games, Huntley completed 17 of 22 passing attempts for 123 yards. He also carried the ball 17 times for 23 yards on the ground.
Return to Ravens pitched for Tyler Huntley after release from Browns
With Tyler Huntley gone from Cleveland, it leaves some intrigue regarding where he lands for the 2025 season. Anthony Palacios, columnist for Last Word on Sports, has three destinations in mind.
First is a return to the Baltimore Ravens, where he made his aforementioned only Pro Bowl in 2022 as an injury stand-in for Lamar Jackson. The team's new backup Cooper Rush had an atrocious stint, throwing three interceptions against a single touchdown across three games:
"Rush isn’t that good to serve as a backup anymore. This should ignite a flame in this offense to get Huntley back and a part of this offense so they’re intact for the 2025 regular season."
Next is the New Orleans Saints. Spencer Rattler is expected to beat Tyler Shough for the starting job, but both are young and inexperienced project players who need more guidance:
"Shough is okay, but he isn’t on the level where the Saints need him to be. With that, they should invest in a veteran like Huntley to back up Rattler while it buys Shough some time to develop in this offense led by head coach Kellen Moore."
And finally, there is the Las Vegas Raiders. After performing poorly in his sophomore season, Aidan O'Connell was demoted to backup in favor of trade acquisition Geno Smith during the offseason, then arguably further hurt his case to keep that spot by throwing three picks to a score over the preseason:
"Since no one will be taking over starting duties for Smith for a while, the Raiders should roll the dice on a low-stakes veteran. Huntley is past his prime, but he’s easily a better backup than O’Connell in the right situation."
The 2025 season kicks off on September 4.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.