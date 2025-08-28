"Elijah Moore 2.0 with less attitude" - NFL fans react as Browns sign Malachi Corley after Jets cut young WR

The Cleveland Browns have a new wide receiver for the 2025 season.On Wednesday, the wide receiver was reported to have joined the team's practice squad after exploring &quot;multiple opportunities on the open market,&quot; as per Jordan Schultz. He had been ditched by the New York Jets, who had drafted him in the third round in 2024, during final cuts:Tom Pelissero @TomPelisseroLINKFormer #Jets third-round pick WR Malachi Corley is signing with the #Browns, per source.Fan reaction to the news was mixed:Dom Pellegrini @DommyPellegriniLINKElijah Moore 2.0 with less attitudeBig Hoz @hozboyLINK@TomPelissero @DTereman The Browns love Jets trash receiversStakit @stakit_liveLINK@TomPelissero Nice pickup for them&quot;Choosing that franchise is certainly a choice,&quot; one sneered.&quot;His career is done lmao,&quot; another prophesied.&quot;I like this signing!&quot; another praised.As a rookie, Corley started just one game in nine appearances, catching three passes for sixteen yards. He also notoriously dropped an assured touchdown pass while celebrating prematurely during a game against the Houston Texans, resulting in a touchback.The move comes a day after the Browns cut Diontae Johnson, who sealed his fate with a paltry three catches for 24 yards. He had signed in April for one year and $1.17 million, none of it guaranteed.Browns also adding former Patriots OL Cole StrangeBesides wide receiver, the Browns also needed depth on the offensive line after the departure of five-year tackle Jedrick Wills. Also on Wednesday, they signed Cole Strange to the practice squad.The 29th pick of the 2022 draft was the New England Patriots' starting left guard until he tore his patellar tendon late in his sophomore season. In 2024, he had just two starts in three games as he recovered from his knee injury. And during preseason, he was jumped on the depth chart by third-round rookie Jared Wilson, leading to his release.In the wake of the development, an old clip of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacting to Strange's drafting resurfaced:“Cole Strange just went. How about that? And we wasted our time watching him, thinking he’d be at (pick number) 104 maybe.”The roster move means there is only one first-round pick from the Bill Belichick era remaining on the Patriots' roster - cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was drafted 17th overall in 2023. Belichick parted ways with the organization after going a career-worst 4-13 that season.