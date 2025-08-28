  • home icon
  • "Elijah Moore 2.0 with less attitude" - NFL fans react as Browns sign Malachi Corley after Jets cut young WR

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 28, 2025 00:03 GMT
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
Malachi Corley joins the Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns have a new wide receiver for the 2025 season.

On Wednesday, the wide receiver was reported to have joined the team's practice squad after exploring "multiple opportunities on the open market," as per Jordan Schultz. He had been ditched by the New York Jets, who had drafted him in the third round in 2024, during final cuts:

Fan reaction to the news was mixed:

"Choosing that franchise is certainly a choice," one sneered.
"His career is done lmao," another prophesied.
"I like this signing!" another praised.

As a rookie, Corley started just one game in nine appearances, catching three passes for sixteen yards. He also notoriously dropped an assured touchdown pass while celebrating prematurely during a game against the Houston Texans, resulting in a touchback.

The move comes a day after the Browns cut Diontae Johnson, who sealed his fate with a paltry three catches for 24 yards. He had signed in April for one year and $1.17 million, none of it guaranteed.

Browns also adding former Patriots OL Cole Strange

Besides wide receiver, the Browns also needed depth on the offensive line after the departure of five-year tackle Jedrick Wills. Also on Wednesday, they signed Cole Strange to the practice squad.

The 29th pick of the 2022 draft was the New England Patriots' starting left guard until he tore his patellar tendon late in his sophomore season. In 2024, he had just two starts in three games as he recovered from his knee injury. And during preseason, he was jumped on the depth chart by third-round rookie Jared Wilson, leading to his release.

In the wake of the development, an old clip of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacting to Strange's drafting resurfaced:

“Cole Strange just went. How about that? And we wasted our time watching him, thinking he’d be at (pick number) 104 maybe.”

The roster move means there is only one first-round pick from the Bill Belichick era remaining on the Patriots' roster - cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was drafted 17th overall in 2023. Belichick parted ways with the organization after going a career-worst 4-13 that season.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

