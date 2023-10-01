Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku is taking his fire accident midweek in his stride as he was surprisingly named to suit up against the Baltimore Ravens.

After suffering burns to his face and arm while trying to light his fire pit midweek, Njoku was listed as questionable for the Ravens clash. But he made it apparent very quickly that he was playing.

Njoku posted on his X account:

"The flesh is weak. See u tomorrow #DawgPound"

Naturally, cameras were going to catch any glimpse of Njoku as he made his way into Cleveland Browns Stadium. As he was passing through a checkpoint, we got a look at him, and well, we didn't see a lot.

With not much known about the severity of the burns to his arm and face, the fact that Njoku was named to play was a good sign that it wasn't as bad as we thought.

However, as for his look when he arrived at the stadium? One fan wasn't sure about it.

"Bro looking like a fortnite skin."

Others gave their thoughts on David Njoku's look.

Most fans loved the way Njoku looked as he walked into the stadium, but there was also a sense of worry as fans were hoping that he was okay.

David Njoku off to slow start in 2023 season

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Now, most of us are likely going to give Njoku a pass for today's game as he has been through a lot this week. But looking at his three games prior, the tight end hasn't had the most productive of starts to the season anyway.

Through three games (not counting today), Njoku hasn't had more than 48 yards and four catches in a game.

With the Browns needing their weapons to stand up for Deshaun Watson, it appears that Njoku is being targeted nowhere near enough to capitalize on his physical attributes.

Nevertheless, him being on the field today is a huge win. Browns' fans will hope that the burns he sustained aren't too bad and that he has a good game vs. the Ravens.