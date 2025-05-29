"This is so stupid" - NFL fans react to Browns tracking OTAs stats as Shedeur Sanders stands out on day 2

Shedeur Sanders continues to attract most of the attention during the Cleveland Browns' offseason camp, sometimes to the detriment of detractors who believe that his talent (or lack thereof) does not justify the hype. But the latest numbers show that he may have some potential

On Wednesday, ESPN Cleveland took to social media to post the stats of the fifth-round rookie and his fellow quarterbacks after training camp. And he stood out, scoring a touchdown in three of his nine passing attempts and throwing just two incompletions:

Still, the response was mixed:

"This is so stupid," one groaned.

"Shedeur getting cut in the next few weeks," another "guaranteed."

"I haven’t seen stats this impressive from OTAs since Tom Brady was a rookie," another praised.

"At some point somebody need to just be honest and declare Sanders as the starting QB," one implored.

"Any metrics on sacks?" another asked.

"Sanders should renegotiate his contract now after those stats," another suggested.

As for how this surprisingly good form happened, 92.3 The Fan's Daryl Ruiter hypothesizes that Sanders must have worked to improve his throwing motion during the time between rookie minicamp and the beginning of OTAs:

Joe Flacco praises Shedeur Sanders amidst Browns' QB competition

One of the people whom Shedeur Sanders has been opposing during the competition is veteran Joe Flacco, who revealed his amazement at the rookie's performance:

"Shedeur has been great. I mean, he's a lot of fun to be around in those meeting rooms. I think so far, there's been at least once in the meeting room that he's made me crack a smile, and that's what it's all about... I probably wasn't too far away from playing against his dad, and now I'm playing with him."

Meanwhile, Sanders had this to say about the "fun" quarterback room in the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast (segment starts at 5:54 in the video below):

"Everything is real good, I'm happy. Well, you've got a bunch of different personalities in a quarterback room, so that's what it is. To get to talk to the quarterbacks that took NFL snaps, that played in the league, so you're living in the experience through them. Ask them whatever question that comes to mind."

Another quarterback who spoke was Kenny Pickett, who downplayed any speculation of tensions during the competition:

“Of course, we’re all competing, but you become friends with everybody. I think it’s a great media headline, but when you get in the building in a quarterback room and at least all the ones I’ve been in, you really become friends with these guys, and we’re just pushing each other.”

Browns OTAs will resume on May 30 and last until June 19.

