“SHERLOCK HOLMES” “No Mariners hat”: NFL fans react to C.J. Stroud’s pregame outfit as Texans QB arrives for MNF game vs. Seahawks

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 21, 2025 00:54 GMT
Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to C.J. Stroud’s pregame outfit as Texans QB arrives for MNF game vs. Seahawks - Source: Getty

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud fianlly arrived for Monday's game at the Seattle Seahawks, and fans mostly had love for his pregame outfit.

The former Offensiev Rookie of the Year and one-time Pro Bowler wore a drab beige longcoat over a bkackshirt and silver pants and black suede boots. He also hid his eyeglasses on and carried a heavy black bag:

There was an outpouring of reactons to it:

"Every time he wears something like that Texans lose. Let’s hope this is not the case lol," one prayed.
"Serious enough fit from CJ, lets get this dub," another raved.
"No hat today, we’re winning by 10+," another guaranteed.

C.J. Stroud makes iPhone analogy when describing Texans offense

After a pair of 10-7 seasons and AFC South titles, C.J. Stroud has seen the Texans start slowly over their first five games. Part of the reason was an overhaul that head coach DeMeco Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio made to the corps during the offseason, adding running backs Nick Chubb (free agency) and Woody Marks (draft) and trading away left tackle Laremy Tunsil, among other moves.

But throughout it all, he is still confident in his team's prospects of contending, especially on offense. He said during practice week:

“I think as an offense we understand what fits for us and what doesn’t work. It’s all about just adjusting week to week, upgrading our iPhone, our ideas. So, I’m all for that and I think it’s just been good because we’re able to get some games under our belt where we play good and I just want to keep that going. It’s just every week getting better.”
That patience became apparent in the Texans' 44-10 rout of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, their last game before their bye week. It was Stroud's first career win against that team in four games, including the playoffs, and he attributed to the distribution of the ball - something that he hopes they will maintain:

“I think we’re starting to find our identity, being versatile. A lot of guys touched the ball against Baltimore, I think that’s a good thing. So, some things we can keep up, keep up our tempo and getting out the huddle, just operational things is good. So, keeping all that stuff up.”

Kickoff for the Seahawks-Texans game is at 9 pm CT on ESPN.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
