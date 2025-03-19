NFL fans react to Cam Heyward’s latest comments on Aaron Rodgers delaying decision on Steelers -“Already causing a problem” 

Cam Heyward made his feelings clear this week about Aaron Rodgers' free agency decision. The four-time NFL MVP has reportedly received contract offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants but is also interested in the Minnesota Vikings.

Ad

Heyward said on his "Not Just Football" podcast this week that he doesn't understand Aaron Rodgers' inability to decide yet. The Steelers defensive tackle even mentioned the quarterback's "darkness retreat," calling it unnecessary.

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers — if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cam Heyward's comments received support from NFL fans on X, most of whom would prefer Aaron Rodgers to decide against the Steelers.

"He’s not even on the team and he’s already causing a problem," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

.

"He’s right. BUT this is Rodgers we’re talking about. This is what he wants. He doesn’t care where he plays he just wants the attention. That’s all Aaron ever wants is to have all the spotlight and attention."-one fan said of Rodgers' actions

"Rodgers already pissing off potential lockerooms he might join lol mans actually a team cancer."-shared another on X

Ad

"@giants that’s how it’s done. Either you want to or you don’t. If not, kick rocks."-a fan who thought the New York Giants should take the same approach

"Cameron Heyward is 100% correct. F*** Aaron Rodgers. Again, I don't want that drama magnet throwing the football to George Pickens, next season."-another fan who agreed with Heyward wrote

Ad

Ian Rapoport believes Aaron Rodgers isn't in a rush to make a decision

While NFL fans wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport believes they could be in for the long haul. On Monday's episode of the NFL Network's "The Insiders", Rapoport said the 41-year-old doesn't appear to be in a rush and a decision may not be made until the NFL Draft.

Ad

"I don't get the sense he's in a hurry at all, I really don't. He doesn't have to decide by any time. He sort of controls this thing, there's no actual deadline. If you're the Giants or the Vikings or the Steelers or whoever ends up signing Rodgers, if it's anyone, then you'd like it now.

Ad

"But, the next point is do you draft someone? That's a month or so away. Could it go all the way to the draft like it did two years ago?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Aaron Rodgers may be comfortable waiting to make a decision, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants would likely be in favor of a decision rather than later.

That said, the teams could turn their attention to other free agents in the meantime, seeing how their fans have been clamoring for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.