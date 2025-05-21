Cam Ward has a deal, and the Tennessee Titans officially have their first overall pick on the roster. Ward signed his rookie deal on Wednesday, with the two sides quickly agreeing due to the rookie wage scale.

He signed a four-year, $48.75 million deal that includes a massive $32.1 million signing bonus. His contract is fully guaranteed and includes the fifth-year option due to his status as a first-round pick.

After the deal was announced, fans were impressed to see the rookie earning such a high value in his first deal, especially as the total number is always capped previously:

"That’s insane. Even if he’s a bust, he’s set for life", wrote a second fan.

"Hope he lives up to the hype, promising future ahead" was another opinion.

Ward already has his jersey number secured. He'll get to keep his #1 jersey from the Miami Hurricanes.

The Tennessee Titans had previously retired the number after their former quarterback Warren Moon. However, it was Moon himself who gave Ward the blessing to un-retire the number #1 and use it in the NFL.

Cam Ward, Titans won't play any primetime games in the 2025 season

Those who wish to watch the first-overall pick play on national television will have to wait, at least, until the 2026 season. The NFL released its official schedule over the past week and the Titans will play zero primetime games through the whole season.

Former wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin voiced his displeasure in a recent show:

"I'm really disappointed in the NFL to give the Tennessee Titans no primetime games when they have the number one pick in the National Football League. I don’t think they’ve done that too often throughout history, not giving him one of the 17 weeks to showcase in primetime the number one pick."

The Titans finished the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. Although they were considered a dark horse to an AFC Wild Card berth, the lack of consistent quarterback play from second-year quarterback Will Levis did not help them throughout the season.

