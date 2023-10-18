The Mecole Hardman experiment for the New York Jets is officially over, as he was traded back to the Kansas City Chiefs after only playing six games for the Jets.

With the trade deadline looming in a couple of weeks, many expect fire sales to happen around the league, and the Chiefs have been active and have reunited Hardman with Patrick Mahomes.

Many are unsure why the Jets have chosen to part ways with Hardman, but after six games and only one catch for six yards, he wasn't the most productive. But now he re-joins Mahomes and the Chiefs offense, where he spent the last four seasons.

Fans react to Hardman re-joining the Chiefs

Hardman was a nice productive piece for the Chiefs offense in his four years with the team, surpassing 500 yards in three of his four seasons while also grabbing 16 touchdowns throughout his time there.

But one fan is questioning how many weapons Mahomes needs going forward.

"How much help does patty mahomes need."

Others gave their thoughts on Hardman returning to the Chiefs.

So most are excited for Hardman's return to Kansas City, where he will no doubt again become a viable weapon for Mahomes.

Mecole Hardman gives Mahomes another weapon

Tennessee Titans vs. Kansas City Chiefs

With the Chiefs being, at times, Travis Kelce or bust, getting Hardman back gives Mahomes another weapon who can stretch the field.

With Kelce leading the Chiefs in yards (346) and receptions (36) and a decent gap down to second, which is Rashee Rice (245 yards, 21 receptions), getting Hardman can alleviate the pressure on the other receivers.

Of course, Hardman isn't going to have the eight catches for an 80-yard-type game, but with his speed and knowledge of the Chiefs offense, he might only catch four or five passes, but it is what he does with those receptions that prove valuable.

Getting him out in the open field, Hardman can cause havoc with his speed and power, and we imagine that's precisely how Andy Reid will use him.

With so many defenders focused on Kelce (and rightly so), Hardman and the other receivers could be free to roam the secondary for significant gains.

As the Chiefs hunt back-to-back Super Bowls, they gave Mahomes another receiver in Mecole Hardman to maybe be the difference maker in crucial situations.