Zach Wilson carries the challenging task of leading a team with playoff aspirations. Aaron Rodgers may have gone down with a season-ending Achilles injury, but the New York Jets still have talented pieces in their stacked offense.

Unfortunately, Wilson has dished out subpar performances in Weeks 2 and 3. His struggles have future Jets opponents taking notice, especially Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay. While a win for the Chiefs in their Week 4 clash isn’t guaranteed, Gay took a shot at the third-year quarterback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Willie Gay ridiculed Zach Wilson’s futility as an NFL quarterback

The JPA Football Twitter account re-shared a video posted initially by Jets Today. It showed the Kansas City Chiefs linebacker talking about Zach Wilson and the New York Jets to the media.

When asked what he has seen from Wilson and the Jets, Gay burned their Week 4 opponents by responding:

“A team that wants to run the ball.”

Expand Tweet

From that video, it looked like Gay isn’t concerned about Wilson, but they will keep fighting against whoever they face every week. However, he did admit that it was a tricky question to answer.

Gay’s response has one Twitter user commenting:

“Wilson is XFL bound”

Expand Tweet

Another football fan said:

“I am worried Zach Wilson is now going to go off and throw for 60 yards.”

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions to Willie Gay’s statement about Zach Wilson and the Jets.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zach Wilson’s terrible performance in Week 3 had Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath irked. The Jets suffered their second straight defeat after Wilson completed only 18 passes out of 36 attempts for 157 yards.

The second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has completed only 52.4 percent of his throws for 467 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. Unfortunately for Jets fans, it’s a familiar pattern because Wilson had 1,688 yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions in nine games last season.

During his rookie year, he had a 55.6 completion percentage for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

There’s more to what Willie Gay said about Zach Wilson and the Jets

While JPA Football shared a trimmer version of Gay’s response, KSHB41 sports anchor Aaron Ladd tweeted a more extended version of the same reply. His version gives a better picture of what’s on Gay’s mind.

The linebacker from Mississippi State added:

“That wasn’t to be funny or anything, but A-Rod got hurt, and it turned into a team where, like, in panic mode almost, that’s what I see, at least. They’ve got great running backs, so now they just try to pound it. I feel like that’s their game plan.”

Expand Tweet

While Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook are on their roster, the Jets rank 21st in rushing yards per game. Having Zach Wilson at quarterback could be a by-product of this futility because opponents know they will try to run the ball more.

They are daring Wilson to beat them with his arm, which will more often implode for the Jets. If their Week 4 showdown goes this way, Wilson has little chance of outplaying two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes.