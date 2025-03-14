Kareem Hunt is back in Kansas City for another season. The Chiefs announced on Friday that both parties have agreed a one-year contract extension with their running back.

The deal is reportedly worth up to $2.5 million with a $1.5 million base salary. He will be in a running back room featuring Isiah Pachecho and Elijah Mitchell.

Hunt began his career with the Chiefs in 2017 and after two seasons in Kansas City, joined the Cleveland Browns in 2019 for five seasons. Hunt signed a one-year deal to return to Kansas City last season and has re-upped another season with them.

Upon the Chiefs re-signing Hunt to another one-year deal, Chiefs fans had mixed reactions. Some fans think it's bad news for Isiah Pacheco, who is in the last year of his rookie deal. Some think the Chiefs could potentially move on from him after this season.

Here's how fans reacted:

"Better than Pacheco and cheaper," a fan said.

"First Elijah Mitchell, now Kareem Hunt? Yea, Isiah Pacheco has no stranglehold on anything at this point," a fan said.

"I think the goal here is to make Isiah Pacheco extremely angry entering his contract year," a fan said.

On the other hand, some other fans are happy about the deal. Some think the Chiefs have a balanced rush attack with Pacheco, Hunt, and Mitchell. Others pointed out how cheap the deal is and think it's a team-friendly deal.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"Why so cheap? He played well last year," a fan said.

"Wow what a discount," a fan said.

"$1.5M for Hunt is wild. The guy is a very useful player and that’s a gift to KC," a fan said.

Who will be the lead back for the Kansas City Chiefs this season?

Isiah Pacheco during Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs have a pretty balanced rush attack heading into the 2025 season. They've retained Kareem Hunt while adding free agent Elijah Mitchell and have Isiah Pacheco on the last year of his rookie deal.

Pacheco was the team's leading rusher for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He missed much of last season with a fractured fibula.

As a result of Pacheco being sidelined, Hunt was the team's leading rusher last season as he ran for 728 yards, the most in a single season since 2020.

Mitchell had a productive rookie season in 2021, rushing for over 900 yards but has been in the backup role the last two seasons. He's expected to be a backup in KC.

It's anybody's guess as to who will lead the Chiefs backfield this upcoming season, and it will depend on several factors.

Who do you think will be the Chiefs' leading running back in 2025?

