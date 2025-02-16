Travis Kelce is undecided on retirement after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 22-40 against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX. If he decides to continue playing, then he might get a reduced role for the first time in his career.

That was the notion that The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported. He shared that if the ten-time Pro Bowler were to stay, then he would become a situational player and mentor to a young core that includes Noah Gray, Peyton Hendershot, Anthony Firkser, and Jared Wiley.

Fans had mixed emotions toward this:

"That’s exactly what’s needed."

"I wonder what kind of pay cut they'll ask him to take," one thought.

"At least dude had that Texans playoff game where he went off (if) this is final year," another reminsced.

"That's just the nice way of saying 'he's washed'," another ridiculed.

Kelce is said to have until March to decide on his future. However, teammate and defensive end Charles Omenihu believes he will return, telling FS1's "The Facility" on Thursday:

"I think Trav has a lot left. I think Trav is an extreme competitor, I think he's somebody that loves the game. I think in the storied career that he's had, going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn't be something that he would do."

Shannon Sharpe advises Travis Kelce to switch teams after Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss

If Travis Kelce wants to continue playing, then Shannon Sharpe has a piece of advice for him: emulate Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Jerry Rice in wearing another team's jersey.

Speaking on his "Nightcap" podcast with former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Chad Johnson, the Hall-of-Fame tight end said:

“I am just saying understand the business and how it works. The team will always do what is in the best interest of the team, this is why I employ the best player. Do what is in your best interest with you.”

Kelce is set to earn $4.5 million in base salary in the upcoming season, plus a $250,000 workout bonus and a $12.5-million roster bonus that will be delivered in two parts: $11.5 million on March 14, then another $1 million on the fifth day of training camp.

