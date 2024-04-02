The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Carson Wentz will sign with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2024 season. While the complete terms of the one-year deal remained a secret, what’s definitive is that he will be Patrick Mahomes’s backup.

This transaction means the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft will play for his fifth team in as many seasons. Social media is abuzz with the news of Wentz’s signing, as one football fan sarcastically commented:

“Mahomes in trouble”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Of course, Mahomes’ role as Chiefs starting quarterback is unassailable, especially after leading the franchise to consecutive Super Bowl victories.

Meanwhile, another NFL follower said about the update on Wentz:

“Another Chiefs Super Bowl incoming”

Expand Tweet

The former North Dakota State standout can be a part of something special as the Chiefs aim to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowl titles.

Here are other reactions about Carson Wentz joining the Chiefs, with some thinking if this is some April Fools joke.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Winning Super Bowl 59 with the Chiefs will give Carson Wentz two championship rings. However, Nick Foles gets most of the credit for the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory in Super Bowl 52.

Coincidentally, this signing will see Wentz play with the Kelce brothers throughout his career. He was a teammate of recently retired center Jason Kelce in Philadelphia and will be on the same squad with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce in Kansas City.

Carson Wentz went from a highly-touted prospect to an NFL journeyman

The Eagles selected Wentz after top overall pick Jared Goff. He went off the draft board early because of his impressive credentials coming into the NFL. Wentz led the Bison to their fifth straight FCS national championship in his final season. He finished his college football career with 5,115 passing yards, 1,028 yards, and 58 touchdowns.

Wentz looked to be the franchise quarterback Philadelphia sought when he became a 2017 Second Team All-Pro member after leading the Eagles to an 11-2 record in 13 starts. Unfortunately, a torn ACL ended his season, allowing Foles to take his spot the rest of the way.

Sadly, that’s the beginning of the end of his stint with the Eagles. While he signed a four-year, $128 million contract extension during the 2019 offseason, he went 12-15-1 as the starting quarterback. His struggles behind center and Jalen Hurts’ emergence led the Eagles to trade him to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 first-rounder.

After one season in Indianapolis, Carson Wentz played for the Washington Commanders. Last November, the Los Angeles Rams signed him as Matthew Stafford’s backup. He played two games and finished with 163 passing yards and two touchdowns.