"Isiah Pacheco is gone" - NFL fans react to Chiefs signing Elijah Mitchell for $3,500,000 in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs had an eventful first day of free agency. Fresh off a Super Bowl appearance, the team made moves to improve their offense, especially as they suffered against a strong Philadelphia Eagles defense. One of these moves involved the signing of San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell for $3,500,000.

The move could pay huge dividends for the team. Mitchell did not play in the 2024 season due to a hamstring injury suffered in August. He was relegated to a backup role with the 49ers due to Christian McCaffrey's arrival, but when healthy, he had good numbers in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Chiefs fans were excited to see the running back group bolstered by Mitchell's addition. Samaje Perine left the team as a free agent, but Brett Veach reacted quickly to find a new runner.

"Pacheco is gone," one fan referred to Isiah Pacheco after a difficult 2024 season.

"Still feel as though the Chiefs need to draft someone Top 3 round with the amount of depth in the draft this year. When healthy, Mitchell is a good addition that can be an early down back if need be," a fan wrote.

"He looks really good when he stays healthy," was another opinion by a Chiefs fan.

"If he stays healthy he can get it done," another fan added.

What were the Chiefs' signings on the first day of free agency?

After six sacks in Super Bowl LIX, improving Patrick Mahomes' protection was a point of emphasis. Before free agency even started, guard Trey Smith was locked up by using the franchise tag, as the team did not want to lose one of their best offensive linemen.

On Monday, Kansas City signed left tackle Jaylon Moore. Although he's inexperienced, having played in less than 15 games in his career, he showed flashes of promise in the 2024 season when deputizing for Trent Williams. The Chiefs badly needed a left tackle and took a risk on a two-year, $30 million deal.

They also managed to re-sign wide receiver Marquise Brown, who missed most of 2024 with a shoulder injury. Linebacker Nick Bolton's contract was extended to a three-year, $45 million deal, while long snapper James Winchester extended his contract as well.

