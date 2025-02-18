During Super Bowl LIX, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones had a unique way of attempting to stop the Philadelphia Eagles' infamous tush push play. In the first quarter of the game, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts rushed for a one-yard touchdown as the Eagles successfully converted another tush push play.

The Eagles have been using and executing the tush push play all season. Before the Super Bowl, Philly converted 38-of-47 plays into first downs or touchdowns using the tush push formation.

Here's the video of Jones' unique attempt at stopping the tush push:

Upon seeing Jones' unique attempt at stopping the tush push, many fans clowned him, thinking his stance was ineffective and had a risk of injury.

Some fans pointed out how he had his neck looked at on the sideline after the play as a result of how he used his leverage in the collision. Others pointed out how the stance/position may have worked against Jones in that situation.

Here's how fans reacted:

"Giving up all your leverage doesn’t sound like the best choice here," a fan wrote.

"I actually think that he injured his neck on this play as well," a fan pointed out.

"That looked painful," a fan wrote.

More fans questioned why Jones lined up the way that he did to try to stop the tush push play. More fans pointed out that Jones made it more difficult on himself for the way that he lined up.

In the end, it was ineffective with the Hurts rushing for a one-yard score.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"Bro skipped physics class," a fan wrote.

"Oh man no wonder he tweaked his neck. I get trying to do something else to stop this play, but this doesn't seem smart at all. That's a good way to get a back injury as well," a fan said.

"It seems like it would be more difficult to stop lined up that way. Your center of gravity would be perpendicular to the direction of the offensive line blocking, leaving you with a worse off stance to get leverage and use your leg," a fan replied.

The Philadelphia Eagles have been extremely successful with the tush push

NFL: FEB 09 Super Bowl LIX - Eagles vs Chiefs - Source: Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have mastered short-yardage situations with their tush push play. The quarterback (Jalen Hurts) has a running back and tight end lined up behind him that help bulldoze him forward for a few yards behind the beefy Philly offensive line. It's been successful for the Eagles.

In 2022, the Eagles converted 25-of-27 tush push attempts for a 92.6% success rate. A year later, they bumped up the play's frequency, converting 35-of-42 attempts.

This past season, the Eagles converted 38-of-47 tush push attempts before the Super Bowl and Hurts converted a perfect 6-for-6 in the Super Bowl.

Not everyone is a fan of the tush push, with some wanting the play banned from the NFL. Until it is banned, we can expect to continue seeing the Eagles and Jalen Hurts executing the play.

