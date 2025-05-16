With George Pickens' trade to the Cowboys, the Steelers need another wide receiver, and they are lining up Chris Olave as a potential replacement, if rumors are to be believed. Pittsburgh finds itself in a situation that it had hoped to avoid when it acquired DK Metcalf from Seattle. The former Seahawks star was a much-needed addition to a weak spot because the AFC North franchise only had one premier wideout in George Pickens.

However, instead of being able to pair the new recruit with their existing player, the Steelers decided to move on from the latter, sending him to Dallas, where he will pair up with CeeDee Lamb. This means they are again on the lookout for a receiver, and that is where Chris Olave comes in.

The Saints, themselves, are in a bit of a flux. Derek Carr, who was nominally their starting quarterback, announced his retirement after the NFL Draft. It means that they will have to depend on one of their unproven quarterbacks to take center stage. If new head coach Kellen Moore feels that this might be a rebuild season, the personnel office could decide to cash in on some of their prize assets in return for future draft picks.

That opens up the prospect for Chris Olave to take George Pickens' former spot in Pittsburgh. But Steelers fans are not too enthused with the prospect because they have yet to finalize a quarterback. Currently, Mason Rudolph and Will Howard are their only options, with their continued overture to Aaron Rodgers yet to return a result.

That had Pittsburgh supporters taking to X/Twitter to complain about their franchise focusing on a wide receiver when the most important position on the offense was still in the air. Here are some reactions.

Others, though, had a different worry. Given Chris Olave's injury history, they worried whether he would be a good fit in a division as physical as the AFC North. Speculating on whether he would be a good replacement for George Pickens, here are some of the responses Steelers fans posted on social media.

"Dudes had too many concussions to come the AFC North." - said one.

"If it’s true then I’d be confused bc he’s one injury away from being done and why not just keep GP??Wouldn’t be mad abt it but definitely shocked" - wondered another.

"The guy can't finish a season in the NFC south how is he going to finish a season in the AFC north?" - questioned a third.

Is Aaron Rodgers going to play with Chris Olave even if he does not take George Pickens' Steelers place?

Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback the Steelers have in mind, but the Saints are also on the lookout for a new quarterback. The future Hall-of-Famer has been tight-lipped about his next destination, and might yet choose to go to New Orleans. If that's the case, it would make sense for Kellen Moore to keep Chris Olave. But with George Pickens' trade, getting a second wide receiver to replace George Pickens could be important if Pittsburgh wants to entice the Super Bowl winner.

