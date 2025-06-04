"You just won a SB with them, shut up" - NFL fans react to CJ Gardner-Johnson’s heated message against Eagles

CJ Gardner-Johnson played a major role in the Philadelphia Eagles' triumphant Super Bowl run in the 2024 season, only to be traded to the Houston Texans for Kenyon Green and a fifth-round pick. And he has once again made his thoughts on it very clear.
On Wednesday, the safety took to his Instagram Stories to rant about his situation, claiming that former DC Vic Fangio had used him as a "test dummy", then ditched him even though he had zero issues with his teammates, even using the salary cap as an "excuse":
Fans immediately condemned him for it:
"Maybe he was being judged by the content of his character," one thought.
"Man i would have got rid of this clout sucka too," another posited.
"And the award for B**** of the year goes to," another "proclaimed."
This is not the first time Gardner-Johnson has condemned his change of teams. Back when the trade was first announced, he said on a livestream that he thought it was a joke at first.
Explaining the trade, general manager Howie Roseman said at the owners' meeting in March:
“Every dollar that you spend is a dollar less that you can spend on some of these younger players that maybe you want to retain. Getting out in front of it was important to us. And again, hard decisions. Not asking anyone to agree with them, but that's part of our job.”
CJ Gardner-Johnson's former teammate gives thoughts on safety's departure from Eagles
One player who had his thoughts on CJ Gardner's departure was fellow safety Reed Blankenship, who told reporters on Tuesday:
"We understand that. We have a swag to us now. We're not going to worry about that anymore. We have the guys in the room to continue that."
Canadian Sydney Brown had been seen by most as the next man up after the trade, but the Eagles also selected Texas' Drew Mukuba in the second round of the draft in April. During media availability on Wednesday, Vic Fangio also mentioned Tristin McCollum.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport even mentioned the first-mentioned as a trade target:
"If Mukuba wins the training camp battle, Brown could become expendable. But much like recently traded edge-rusher Bryce Huff, just because the Super Bowl champions don’t have a use for Brown doesn’t mean another team won’t."
Other safeties currently on the roster include Lewis Cine and rookie Maxen Hook.
