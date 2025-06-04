  • home icon
"You just won a SB with them, shut up" - NFL fans react to CJ Gardner-Johnson's heated message against Eagles

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 04, 2025 23:47 GMT
NFL: DEC 29 Cowboys at Eagles - Source: Getty
CJ Gardner-Johnson will play for the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 - Source: Getty

CJ Gardner-Johnson played a major role in the Philadelphia Eagles' triumphant Super Bowl run in the 2024 season, only to be traded to the Houston Texans for Kenyon Green and a fifth-round pick. And he has once again made his thoughts on it very clear.

On Wednesday, the safety took to his Instagram Stories to rant about his situation, claiming that former DC Vic Fangio had used him as a "test dummy", then ditched him even though he had zero issues with his teammates, even using the salary cap as an "excuse":

Fans immediately condemned him for it:

More of the condemnation can be seen below:

"Maybe he was being judged by the content of his character," one thought.
"Man i would have got rid of this clout sucka too," another posited.
"And the award for B**** of the year goes to," another "proclaimed."

This is not the first time Gardner-Johnson has condemned his change of teams. Back when the trade was first announced, he said on a livestream that he thought it was a joke at first.

Explaining the trade, general manager Howie Roseman said at the owners' meeting in March:

“Every dollar that you spend is a dollar less that you can spend on some of these younger players that maybe you want to retain. Getting out in front of it was important to us. And again, hard decisions. Not asking anyone to agree with them, but that's part of our job.”

CJ Gardner-Johnson's former teammate gives thoughts on safety's departure from Eagles

One player who had his thoughts on CJ Gardner's departure was fellow safety Reed Blankenship, who told reporters on Tuesday:

"We understand that. We have a swag to us now. We're not going to worry about that anymore. We have the guys in the room to continue that."

Canadian Sydney Brown had been seen by most as the next man up after the trade, but the Eagles also selected Texas' Drew Mukuba in the second round of the draft in April. During media availability on Wednesday, Vic Fangio also mentioned Tristin McCollum.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport even mentioned the first-mentioned as a trade target:

"If Mukuba wins the training camp battle, Brown could become expendable. But much like recently traded edge-rusher Bryce Huff, just because the Super Bowl champions don’t have a use for Brown doesn’t mean another team won’t."

Other safeties currently on the roster include Lewis Cine and rookie Maxen Hook.

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

