"Maybe you're just fat": NFL fans react to CJ Stroud admitting losing some athleticism at age 23 ahead of Texans vs. Ravens

CJ Stroud has a startling admission about himself as a player, and fans are unhappy about it. On Thursday, the Houston Texans quarterback was being interviewed ahead of Sunday's game at the Baltimore Ravens when he said this regarding his fitness as a 23-year-old:&quot;I feel like I'm getting old. I'm not as quick as I used to be. I was watching my high school stuff a couple days ago, I was like 180 (pounds) and I was rolling. But not no more.&quot;And there was much ridicule and negativity from the NFL fandom:Jakeviousmingo @jakeviousmingoLINK@BleacherReport You’re 23😭😭😭maybe you’re just fattonyfromhouston @tonyfromhoustonLINK@TexansCommenter Another day another excuse from CJCLIPS @yourclipssLINK@BleacherReport Texans fans watching this:&quot;He should have someone keeping him from saying things like this,&quot; one implored.&quot;Guy's gonna retire at 27 talking like this,&quot; another predicted.&quot;Time to drop him in fantasy,&quot; another proclaimed.For reference, Stroud had three rushing touchdowns as a rookie in 2023 but none in 2024. He also has none in four games in 2025 so far.In the air, he currently has 79 completions for 832 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions. He has also been sacked ten times for a cumulative loss of 91 yards.Kendrick Perkins dismisses CJ Stroud's prospects as face of TexansEver since he was drafted second overall by the Texans in 2023, CJ Stroud has returned them to success, clinching two AFC South titles. However, both times occurred thanks to a 10-7 record in a weak division.This season, however, has exposed the team's fragility. After a 0-3 start, detractors started wondering if he was merely benefiting from the coaching talents of former offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, and those doubts have continued to persist even after a 26-0 drubbing of the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.One of those people who is not a believer in Stroud's ability to eventuallt turn the franchise around is former basketball player Kendrick Perkins. Appearing on Tuesday's episode of LGND TLK alongside former offensive tackle Duane Brown, he said:&quot;C.J. Stroud is not it, bro. He's not it. He’s not that quarterback that’s gonna take the Texans and Texans fanbase to the promised land, bro. From his rookie season to now, has he gone forward or backward? He's regressed.&quot;He then explained why:&quot;He still can't throw to his left side, that's a problem. He still don't know how to scan the field when his first option not there, that's another problem.&quot;Kickoff for the Ravens-Texans game is at 1 pm ET/12 pm CT on CBS.