Davante Adams signed with the LA Rams on Sunday, teaming up with Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua for the next two seasons. The wide receiver agreed to a two-year, $46 million contract after a disappointing stint with the New York Jets.

Adams did not have to wait for the start of the NFL's legal tampering period in 2025 free agency, which begins Monday. Since he was released by the Jets rather than reaching the end of a standard contract, he was free to sign with any team immediately. The Rams capitalized, closing a deal on Sunday.

NFL fans reacted to the news with surprise, as the wide receiver was pursued by several contenders. Some were excited about his potential partnership with Stafford, while others questioned the price tag.

"MASSIVE overpay by the Rams", one fan said.

"Can you say OVERPAY," another said.

"Overpaid him, but him next to Puka is gonna have Stafford throw a party," another added.

Others were fans of the move.

"Low key gonna be fun to watch," one fan said.

"He got one more year in him. Good place for him to go, though," another said.

Damn this a great pickup for the Rams," another added.

Davante Adams gets West Coast return by signing with the Rams

A February report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicated that Davante Adams was eager to return to the West Coast, similar to his move to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2022 season.

"A source told me he's intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released," Fowler wrote.

The Rams have been active in the wide receiver market this offseason. In addition to signing Adams, they granted Cooper Kupp permission to seek a trade after three straight seasons without reaching 1,000 receiving yards.

Quarterback was also a position of interest for Los Angeles in recent weeks, but the team finalized a restructured contract with Matthew Stafford to keep him on the roster. The Rams reached the NFC Divisional Round in 2024, where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

