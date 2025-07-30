"It's over" - NFL fans react to DeMeco Ryans' comments on Nick Chubb as Texans RB recovers from fractured foot

Nick Chubb, once considered one of the best running backs in football, could start losing his relevance in the NFL.

Ad

On Monday, Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans discussed the four-time Pro Bowler, who joined from the Cleveland Browns last month and is recovering from a foot injury:

“Guys age. He’s been through a lot. It’s not always gonna be the same as his early years in the NFL, but what I hang my hat on with him is that this guy loves football. He’s physical, he plays and prepares the right way, really sharp guy in the protection scheme.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Smola @SmolaDS LINK "Guys age. He’s been through a lot. It’s not always gonna be the same as his early years in the NFL, but what I hang my hat on with him is that this guy loves football. He’s physical, he plays and prepares the right way, really sharp guy in the protection scheme."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans sparked speculating about the end of his career:

A Man is No One @JLaCour__ LINK It’s over lmaoooooooo

Ad

"This is so brutal lmao," one winced.

Last week, as preseason camp commenced, Ryans shared a long-standing appreciation for Chubb:

"He's a pro. I've always admired Nick from when he was back at Georgia playing; always admired him. I can see why the guy's been good in his career. He's a hard worker; he doesn't say much, but he shows you by his actions. Every single day, he shows up, he's ready to go."

Ad

Nick Chubb relishing return from injury, praises fellow Texans RBs

The past two seasons were very rough for Nick Chubb. His horrific leg fracture in 2023 already speaks for itself, and then in 2024, a foot fracture prevented him from completing the season.

He reflected on his return to football activities when addressing the media on Tuesday:

"I feel good. It's been great to get a chance to come out here and play some more football. It's been a while for me. I love it out here. It's been great getting back."

Ad

He praised Joe Mixon, his "super helpful" former rival from when they both played in the AFC North; and rookie Woody Marks:

"Joe's a vet, too. He's been in the game a long time. He's always there for anything we need. He has our back... "(Marks has) been great. He's super smart too. Super athletic, super fast. I mean, he can run the ball, he can catch the ball, he can do everything you ask him to do. He's a great player. I look forward to watching him."

The Texans commence their campaign at the Los Angeles Rams on September 7. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.