"Rough day for Baltimore" - NFL fans react to the demise of Ravens legend Tony Siragusa 

Former NFL player Tony Siragusa tragically passed away today, aged just 55. Siragusa spent the majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts before moving to the Baltimore Ravens in 1997.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti released a statement via usatoday.com which read:

“Renee and I are stunned and heartbroken to learn about the sudden passing of Tony Siragusa. He was a special person and clearly one of the most popular players in Ravens history. Tony’s larger-than-life personality made an enormous impact on our organization and throughout the Baltimore community."

“Our deepest prayers and sympathies go out to Kathy, their three children and the rest of the Siragusa family."

Tony Siragusa: A fan favorite

The 55-year-old was known for his loveable character and had a sarcastic and effervescent personality.

He was a member of the famous 2000 Ravens defense that would win the Super Bowl behind its incredible defensive line. He played 12 years in the NFL before moving into the media where he became a staple for FOX as many grew up with him in their living rooms.

It is truly a sad day for all fans as Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson passed away suddenly today as well. The cause for his death is not yet known.

Sportskeeda sends out love and prayers to both men's families and friends during this difficult time.

