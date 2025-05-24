“Nobody’s gonna touch him” - NFL fans react to Deshaun Watson trade rumors amidst heavy competition in Cleveland

Deshaun Watson, despite all the controversies surrounding him, was expected to elevate the Cleveland Browns to contendership when they traded for him in the 2022 offseason. Instead, his tenure has become mostly disastrous, as he has been injured more often than not, the latest being an Achilles tear that could wipe out this 2025 season, and played middlingly at best when healthy.

And recently, two prominent sports figures in the Cleveland area think the franchise should move on from him, given the presence of four quarterbacks (veterans/former divisional rivals Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders) on the roster.

First was former return specialist Josh Cribbs, who suggested that he go for second- and third-round picks and cash on his podcast The Return Show on Wednesday:

“Not the best, but they will get something for him. (Watson's new team) will pay a portion of his salary, and the Browns will eat the rest."

Meanwhile, ESPN Cleveland's Tom Rizzo said on The Really Big Show:

"I think it would be in everyone’s best interest for him to move on, to get him out of the locker room in Berea. I think his career is over in Cleveland, but I don’t think his career is done. Do you think there is a team that would take a chance on a guy who’s gone through a lot, but has a lot of potential and is a former three-time Pro Bowler?"

However, fans resoundingly rejected such ideas:

"Nobody’s gonna touch him for that kind of money", one insisted.

"He’ll be cut next off-season," one guaranteed.

"Who wants this PR headache? Seriously," another wondered aloud.

"He should call it quits while he’s at it," one implored.

"Just stop digging the hole deeper. Cut your losses," another begged.

Shedeur Sanders praises Deshaun Watson as Browns ponder QB situation

Speaking of Shedeur Sanders, he is one of the few people who have nice things to say about Deshaun Watson. He told Kay Adams on Tuesday (from 0:29 in the video below):

“He’s active in there. He’s in all the meetings. It’s cool talking to him.”

The Browns begin OTAs on May 27 and will hold them until June 19, with mandatory minicamp being held from June 10 to 12.

