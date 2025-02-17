DeVonta Smith won the Super Bowl with the Eagles and proving he has expertise with other games, his Call of Duty experience is going viral on social media. The wide receiver had a hilarious clip showing him trying his hand at the popular video game. It showed him live-streaming himself while making some side-splitting comments. The whole thing was jovial in nature and had NFL fans raving about how humorous he is.

Fans took to X/Twitter to praise DeVonta Smith for his candid reaction to playing Call of Duty. They praised the Eagles wide receiver's personality and here are some of the best reactions.

The reactions continued with the platform with some appreciating his sense of humor but others focused on how good DeVonta Smith looked playing Call of Duty. Here are some more comments appreciating his dexterity in the video game.

"Ngl bros aim is insanely steady hahaha" - said one.

"bro recoil control is godly" - added another.

"Aimbot for real" - noted a third.

DeVonta Smith's Call of Duty expertise adds to Eagles WR's eclectic off-field habits

DeVonta Smith's Call of Duty video showed that, despite being a Super Bowl champion this year with the Eagles, he has interests beyond the NFL. His success and popularity in the video game added to his habits beyond the gridiron that have already attracted attention.

The wide receiver previously revealed that he prefers to have just four hours of sleep. That is below the general directive that most people are given. Fox Sports reported him saying,

"The only good thing about that is that I don't need a lot of sleep. I get four hours of sleep, I'm good. All I need is four hours. If I sleep a full eight hours, I ain't going to be worth nothing the next day."

In addition to that, DeVonta Smith has previously reported his eating habits saying that he chooses a famous fast food restaurant chain for his diet instead of choosing something that is more considerate. He said that his routine before every Eagles home game goes something like this:

“If it’s a home game, for breakfast, I’m going to McDonald’s. I’m not even going to lie to you. I have to get a McGriddle, two hash browns and an orange juice. If it’s a home game, I have to have it."

The wide receiver's Call of Duty video going viral just adds to the charisma that the wideout has already built off the field.

