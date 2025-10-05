  • home icon
  "He's probably talking to Shedeur's girlfriend": NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel takes a phone call on sidelines during Browns vs Vikings game

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 05, 2025 16:13 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
All eyes are on Dillon Gabriel as the Cleveland Browns quarterback takes aim to solidify his position on top of the quarterback depth chart. All week long, deafening conversations on sports talk shows and in comment sections focused on the situation between himself, Shedeur Sanders, and a dash of some Deshaun Watson talk.

The magnifying glass has gotten so close to Gabriel that one conversation has sparked a mid-game volley of comments. In an Oct. 5 clip posted by Dov Kleiman on X, Gabriel is seen conversing on a landline phone on the sideline. With a finger in his ear to block out noise, Gabriel is seen straining to hear the phone. Fans uncorked jokes.

More fans dropped jokes, with a couple joking that he was making long-distance phone calls to one former president and the current president.

"George bush," another joked.
“'Yea mom I’m good, just gotta go win a football game real quick, alright love ya bye,'” another said, imitating Gabriel.
"Trump," one said.

Of course, the most likely explanation is that Dillon Gabriel was talking to an offensive coach or another member of the organization upstairs in the coach's box. The hardline phone is reserved for communication between players and coaches upstairs. Coordinators often prefer to sit up top for a different perspective on the game and perhaps a less stressful environment.

Thanks to modern technology, the choice to be on the sideline or in the box above the action is a personal preference in most situations.

Dillon Gabriel shows flash in showdown against Minnesota Vikings

Dillon Gabriel at Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
The Cleveland Browns rookie faced a tough situation with his first start coming in a different country against a defense that has already smashed Jake Browning in his first start of the season. It appears to be a different story this time around, with Gabriel delivering multiple touchdown passes in his first start.

At this point, Dillon Gabriel has already made a case to start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. If he starts again the following week, it puts the Shedeur Sanders conversation on pause for another week.

Joe Flacco is the team's second-string quarterback. If anything happens to Gabriel between now and Week 6, the depth chart indicates that Flacco would get the start against the Steelers over Sanders.

If Gabriel can get through Week 6, the odds appear high that he will be able to get starts in the team's following two games against the Miami Dolphins and the New York Patriots.

Edited by Ian Van Roy
