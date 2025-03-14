DK Metcalf is embarking on a new chapter of his career in 2025. Alongside a new team, he will also have a new jersey number, which has led to all sorts of jokes from fans.

On Thursday, the multiple-time Pro Bowler was announced to be donning No. 4 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who signed him to a five-year, $150-million extension.

And fans could not help but laugh at it, given that new teammate George Pickens wears no. 14:

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

"No. Let Pickens and DK have a duel at dawn for the number 14," one fan said.

"Pickens showing him up already, DK is the obvious WR2," another fan added.

"Pickens can do the funnest thing by switching to #1 and they can be 14 together," one fan suggested.

During his introductory press conference, Metcalf revealed that he had not once entertained the idea of asking for the No. 14 jersey:

"I mean, he's been here. He's made a staple in the number 14," Metcalf said via ESPN.com. "I'm not trying to take away from anybody's legacy. Just ttrying to build mine."

DK Metcalf praises new Steelers teammate George Pickens

The DK Metcalf-George Pickens combination represents the most potent wide receiver duo of the Steelers' post-Ben Roethlisberger era so far, and the most potent in franchise history ever since Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster combined for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2018.

And the former Seattle Seahawk was nothing but praise for his new teammate.

"Great player watching from afar. The receiver coach calls him 'Freak Show,' and I think that's a fitting name for him with the circus catches that he makes. But I'm just here to try to instill any wisdom or any knowledge that he allows me to and vice versa," Metcalf said.

But some doubt that this partnership will last, starting with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo, who opined on "93.7 The Fan" that the transaction put control of Pickett's fate within the franchise solely on himself:

"If George is a good soldier, then I think there will be a tendency to keep him. What this acquisition does is it gives them all of their options. If they do want to trade George this week... [or] on draft day, they can do that. Maybe you can turn around and draft another receiver."

Meanwhile, Athlon Sports' Landon Hollifield believes that it is a sign that the 2022 second-round pick will meet the end of his tenure soon, especially given his inconsistent play and reported attitude problems:

"Rumors suggest the Steelers were already open to dealing Pickens last year, actively listening to trade offers before ultimately keeping him because of a lack of receiver depth. Now, with Metcalf stepping in as a legitimate WR1, Pittsburgh has a stable foundation at the position."

There are also financial implications – Pickens is entering free agency after this season and will very likely demand a big contract.

