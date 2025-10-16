“Mayor of Halloween town fit”: NFL fans react to DK Metcalf’s pregame outfit for Week 7 game vs. Bengals

DK Metcalf is playing in the AFC North for the second time in five days. On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was seen arriving at Paycor Stadium for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.He was wearing a dress shirt split between light blue and black at the shoulders and black pants. He also had headphones on his ears and was carrying a black bag:And it elicited much reaction from fans:Doobie @T2GSyndicateAzLINK@NFL @dkm14 @NFLPlus mayor of Halloween town fitFive @FiveChatXLINK@NFL @dkm14 @NFLPlus Top G right herJerie 👻 @jerie0LINK@NFL @dkm14 @NFLPlus DK always built different 💪🔥 Can’t wait to see him go off tonight&quot;DK 2 TD game loading…&quot; one predicted.&quot;He seems sleepy. Better lock in, DK,&quot; another prodded.&quot;Go off for 3 today my WR1. I know you can,&quot; another encouraged.Across five completed games, Metcalf has been producing at All-Pro/Pro Bowl level. He has been Aaron Rodgers' favorite target so far, accounting for 19 receptions, 356 yards, and four touchdowns.And for the NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, that makes the pair an elite one. He said on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Football:&quot;(Rodgers) found someone who is young and energetic. And... this is really working. All the question marks about how's this gonna work... That all went away. ... It's one of the best connections right now in the league, and I wanna see how it goes tonight against the Bengals' defense.&quot;Kickoff for the game is at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.Steelers predicted to trade for Saints playmaker to pair with DK MetcalfOutside of DK Metcalf, however, the Steelers' WR room is mostly lacking. Calvin Austin had been middling at just 1.5 yards per game before hurting his shoulder. Roman Wilson has had just two grabs in six games in his first two seasons, while Ben Skorownek is more viable as a blocker and special teamer.Thus, ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposes that Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan trade for the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed, who seems poised for a breakout in a contract year:&quot;The Steelers could use a burner who will threaten teams downfield, especially when they line up in their multi-TE sets and sell the run to set up play-action. ...Enter Shaheed.&quot;The former one-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl returner has 26 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns across six games.