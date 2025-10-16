  • home icon
  "Mayor of Halloween town fit": NFL fans react to DK Metcalf's pregame outfit for Week 7 game vs. Bengals

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 16, 2025 23:55 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to DK Metcalf’s pregame outfit for Week 7 game vs. Bengals - Source: Getty

DK Metcalf is playing in the AFC North for the second time in five days. On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was seen arriving at Paycor Stadium for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was wearing a dress shirt split between light blue and black at the shoulders and black pants. He also had headphones on his ears and was carrying a black bag:

And it elicited much reaction from fans:

"DK 2 TD game loading…" one predicted.
"He seems sleepy. Better lock in, DK," another prodded.
"Go off for 3 today my WR1. I know you can," another encouraged.

Across five completed games, Metcalf has been producing at All-Pro/Pro Bowl level. He has been Aaron Rodgers' favorite target so far, accounting for 19 receptions, 356 yards, and four touchdowns.

And for the NFL Network's Kyle Brandt, that makes the pair an elite one. He said on Thursday's episode of Good Morning Football:

"(Rodgers) found someone who is young and energetic. And... this is really working. All the question marks about how's this gonna work... That all went away. ... It's one of the best connections right now in the league, and I wanna see how it goes tonight against the Bengals' defense."
Kickoff for the game is at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Steelers predicted to trade for Saints playmaker to pair with DK Metcalf

Outside of DK Metcalf, however, the Steelers' WR room is mostly lacking. Calvin Austin had been middling at just 1.5 yards per game before hurting his shoulder. Roman Wilson has had just two grabs in six games in his first two seasons, while Ben Skorownek is more viable as a blocker and special teamer.

Thus, ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposes that Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan trade for the New Orleans Saints' Rashid Shaheed, who seems poised for a breakout in a contract year:

"The Steelers could use a burner who will threaten teams downfield, especially when they line up in their multi-TE sets and sell the run to set up play-action. ...Enter Shaheed."

The former one-time All-Pro/Pro Bowl returner has 26 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns across six games.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
