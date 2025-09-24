  • home icon
  • “Black for the funeral of Mike McDaniel”: NFL fans react as Dolphins unveil new jersey for Week 4 game vs. Jets

"Black for the funeral of Mike McDaniel": NFL fans react as Dolphins unveil new jersey for Week 4 game vs. Jets

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 24, 2025 01:28 GMT
The Miami Dolphins will be wearing their black &quot;Rivalries&quot; uniforms vs. the New York Jets - via X.com/MiamiDolphins
The Miami Dolphins will be wearing their black "Rivalries" uniforms vs. the New York Jets - via X.com/MiamiDolphins

The Miami Dolphins will be wearing a very different uniform this coming Monday. On Tuesday, the AFC East franchise revealed that it would be wearing the "Rivalries" uniform for the Week 4 game against the divisional rival New York Jets:

Said uniform, as can be seen in the video below, is predominantly black, featuring a black dolphin over an aqua sun instead of the aqua-over-white combination. The team's logo has also been removed from the sleeves in favor of aqua and orange "streaks", and "MIAMI" is written in orange text in the front instead of "Dolphins":

As soon as the announcement was made, there was mockery from a good number of fans:

"0-4 uniform," one snickered.
"Those are very fitting for how your season has been...", another ridiculed.
"They deserve to lose wearing those," another jeered.

Dolphins players not demotivated by 0-3 start as MNF matchup with also-winless Jets looms

A 0-3 start is not something that the Dolphins and their fans had been expecting two years after the team went 11-6 and almost clinched the AFC East title. Still, certain players are determined to start turning it around.

Edge rusher Jaelan Phillips said:

"Obviously, it’s a pressing issue. ...But this isn’t a death sentence for us, and it’s not indicative of how the rest of the season is going to go. ...So, really, we’re just composed and attacking each day the way that we need to, and we know that the wins and the production will come."
Running back De'Von Achane added:

“I feel like we’re good. I wouldn’t say we’re down. We played a great team last week. As we watch film, there was a lot of stuff we could’ve done better. If we just keep focusing on those details and not having those mistakes in critical times, I feel like we’re going to be good.”
One major story heading into the game is the potential debut of tight end Darren Waller. The one-time Pro Bowler, who had initially retired in 2024, had his rights traded to the Dolphins from the New York Giants during the lull between OTAs and preseason camp. And head coach Mike McDaniel raved about his "gigantic range" when discussing the practice plans for him on Monday:

"He's the opposite of the eligibles that we have outside of Nick (Westbrook-Ikhine).. ...He’s a very big human being that moves really fast. ...Whether he has the ball or if he's just on the field, I think defenses have to account for him."

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Jets game is at 7:15 pm ET on ESPN.

