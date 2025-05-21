"He's going to be a bust" - NFL fans react to Drake Maye throwing 4 INTs at Patriots OTAs

The expectations for Drake Maye and the New England Patriots for the 2025 season are high. The team was not considered a favorite for any game in the previous season, but the Patriots opened this year as favorites in 11 of their 17 games.
Maye's performances as a rookie brought hope for the franchise amid a poor year with a 4-13 finish. New England invested heavily in the offseason to improve their offense, with additions via free agency and the draft. As such, fans are waiting to see an improved version of the second-year quarterback.
But there are still four months to go before the start of the season. With OTAs starting for all 32 franchises, reports coming from New England revealed a poor performance from the young quarterback, who threw four interceptions in the first eight passes of Tuesday's practice.
With no footage available to observe, NFL fans reacted to the stat after hearing about the interceptions on Twitter:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"He's going to be a bust. Can't wait!" said one fan.
"I’ll take this as our secondary is locked in", one Patriots fan tried to look positively.
"He has an elite defense in front of him every day for practice, this is gonna make him great", a third fan wrote.
Drake Maye's new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels coached Tom Brady multiple times
McDaniels is highly regarded for his work with the Patriots during the days of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. He worked with the franchise over the previous two decades, only leaving twice to take over as head coach in two different stints.
McDaniels spoke about the adjustments needed for the quarterback in a new offensive system. Despite a lot of improvements being called for the Patriots, he said that the system would not represent a lot of change with execution being the real focus.
"I’m sure we’ll come up with a friendly, fine system when we use terms that don’t mean anything to us now that used to. But no, I don’t expect there to be – there will be a period of adjustment, but I don’t think that will be a big deal.”
He was part of the Patriots' coaching staff through all six Super Bowl wins during the Brady-Belichick era. However, he was the offensive coordinator only in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The hope will be to bring the same magic with Maye.
New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.