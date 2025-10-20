“Ref looked like he was running for life”: NFL fans react as Dre Greenlaw gets suspended for threatening referee after Giants vs. Broncos game

The Denver Broncos defeated the New York Giants 33-32 on Sunday in thrilling fashion via a walk-off field goal by Wil Lutz. However, controversy arose afterward, and severe repercussions have emerged in the fallout.On Monday, the NFL announced that it was suspending linebacker Dre Greenlaw for one game after he &quot;chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field&quot;, per a statement, at the conclusion of that game.Video of the incident can be seen below (courtesy of CBS Colorado's Alex Wilcox):And there was was a flurry of reactions to it:Fantasy Unfiltered @nofilterfantasyLINK@AdamSchefter Ref looked like he was running for his life 😂Josh✣ Ⓜ️Ⓜ️T @Retiredjosh_LINK@AdamSchefter Dre really couldn’t even wait till the tunnel to fumble a paycheck 😭truthful tweets v2.0 @bighardlemeat69LINKHahaha fuckin bum since he was on the niners. Another TD for Dak and den boyz this weekend!&quot;Deserved to say the least, #Broncos players were going out of their way to injure the better team on Sunday,&quot; one &quot;sighed&quot;.&quot;He really thought that flag would do something,&quot; another snickered.&quot;Bottom line is that is uncalled for... That is so below classless,&quot; another lectured.According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Greenlaw, who was activated from injured reserve the day before the game, is expected to appeal his suspension.NFL columnist calls for officiating reform after controversial late-game call against BroncosWhile it is exactly unknown why Dre Greenlaw accosted Brad Allen, there was this pass interference on cornerback Riley Moss that nearly killed the Broncos' comeback:Head coach Sean Payton then drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for protesting the play, and The Sporting News' Travis Wakeman could only commisserate with him:&quot;It turns out that several people disagreed with that being a penalty, which should help lead to the competition committee discussing a proposal to the defensive pass interference rule this offseason. There are plenty of changes that could be considered.&quot;In college, pass interference means 15 yards lost. But with professional players and offenses likelier to &quot;game&quot; the system, like accepting the loss or forcing the issue, there is another way - either make it automatically reviewable or allow coaches to challenge it:&quot;In situations where there are two minutes left in the half or the game, these calls would be automatically reviewed. Anything other than the current rule, which is a spot foul, would be good as too many games are decided by these kinds of calls.&quot;The Broncos' next gaem is against the Dallas Cowboys this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 2:25 pm MT on CBS.