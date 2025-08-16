"ESPN is dead" - NFL fans react as Druski joins First Take, talks Shedeur Sanders' Browns debut

Shedeur Sanders' time with the Cleveland Browns has attracted much media attention mainly because of his lineage - to the point that mainstream celebrities like Druski are weighing in. But fans are not pleased with it.On Friday, the comedian-actor appeared on ESPN's First Take to discuss the fifth-round rookie quarterback's triumphant performance last week at the Carolina Panthers:&quot;It's crazy how they are doin' my boy. But he balled out. So I lowkey love that he got this chance to play in this preseason game.&quot;However, there was much blowback over the appearance:MAYEGATRON @Joemizzy150LINK@FirstTake @druski ESPN is dead lolRablo @106andsparkLINK@FirstTake @druski This why ESPN going downhill27greenwood @dj230iLINK@FirstTake @druski Show had more credibility when max kellerman was on. Think about that&quot;This feels like a skit,&quot; one retched.&quot;WHO'S GLUED TO THIS TOTAL GARBAGE?!?!,&quot; another screamed.&quot;Burn the whole network down,&quot; another demanded.Sanders will not play Saturday's game at the Philadelphia Eagles because of an oblique injury that occurred on Wednesday. He had, however, received a positively strong reception from Philadelphia fans during practice.Spike Lee blasts NFL GMs for passing on Shedeur Sanders after Browns rookie's destruction of PanthersBefore the Draft, Shedeur Sanders had been touted as a first-round pick who would go as high as the top 3. Then his stock started collapsing, as reports of his arrogance leaked across the media.He would not get drafted until Round 5, when the Browns took their chances on him. Then, in his first in-game action, he covered 138 yards and scored two touchdowns on 14 completions in Charlotte.And for Spike Lee, that performance embarrassed general managers around the NFL. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Greg Cally, the filmmaker said (segment begins at 08:17 in the video below):&quot;Those GMs in the NFL, they're looking real stupid now. How this brother got dropped to the fifth round? Them GMs in the NFL looking mad stupid.&quot;He continued:&quot;I think that at the end of the day, when he's retired, there are gonna be many people like—especially the fans, when they have bum ass quarterbacks—'Why didn't we draft him? Five rounds went through and we didn't draft this guy?' And that's what they get. F them.&quot;The Browns are now hoping that Sanders will heal sufficiently to start their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams on August 23. Kickoff will be at 1 pm on CBS affiliate WEWS.