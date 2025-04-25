The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the few teams that traded up in the 2025 NFL Draft. The reigning champions made a quick deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, moving a single pick for the price of a fifth-rounder.

Ad

Philadelphia, reportedly, tried to move up for #23 to select linebacker Jihaad Campbell. When the deal with the Green Bay Packers failed, Howie Roseman stayed patient. As the board continued to favor the pick, he paid a smaller price to the Chiefs and picked Campbell, considered a steal in the position.

Fans hailed another excellent move by the Eagles general manager, who has been widely considered the best in the league for the past three seasons. Adding Campbell to a Super Bowl-winning roster gives Philadelphia a great chance of competing for back-to-back championships:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Howie Roseman is a legend at GM. Philadelphia just keep getting better", praised one fan.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Philadelphia are just better at this than everyone else," said an analyst.

"Yearly “Howie Roseman winning off of other team’s failures” pick for the Eagles," said another fan.

Campbell was considered a steal at pick 31. Many renowned analysts had him ranked as one of the best prospects of the class, like Daniel Jeremiah (#12), Dane Brugler (#14) and Mel Kiper (#21).

The Eagles extended the contract of All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun during the offseason, while Nakobe Dean suffered a major injury during the NFL playoffs. His backup, Oren Burks, left in free agency.

Ad

Remaining picks for Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft

Howie Roseman's team made many trades of their original picks, but when Day 2 starts, the general manager will have five picks remaining:

Round 2, pick 64

Round 3, pick 96

Round 5, pick 161 (from the Houston Texans)

Round 5, pick 165 (from the Washington Commanders)

Round 5, pick 168

Philadelphia has its picks set at the end of every round due to its status as Super Bowl champions. Unlike other teams, their position in the draft doesn't change based on their record during the 2024 regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.