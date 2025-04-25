The Philadelphia Eagles were one of the few teams that traded up in the 2025 NFL Draft. The reigning champions made a quick deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, moving a single pick for the price of a fifth-rounder.
Philadelphia, reportedly, tried to move up for #23 to select linebacker Jihaad Campbell. When the deal with the Green Bay Packers failed, Howie Roseman stayed patient. As the board continued to favor the pick, he paid a smaller price to the Chiefs and picked Campbell, considered a steal in the position.
Fans hailed another excellent move by the Eagles general manager, who has been widely considered the best in the league for the past three seasons. Adding Campbell to a Super Bowl-winning roster gives Philadelphia a great chance of competing for back-to-back championships:
"Howie Roseman is a legend at GM. Philadelphia just keep getting better", praised one fan.
"Philadelphia are just better at this than everyone else," said an analyst.
"Yearly “Howie Roseman winning off of other team’s failures” pick for the Eagles," said another fan.
Campbell was considered a steal at pick 31. Many renowned analysts had him ranked as one of the best prospects of the class, like Daniel Jeremiah (#12), Dane Brugler (#14) and Mel Kiper (#21).
The Eagles extended the contract of All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun during the offseason, while Nakobe Dean suffered a major injury during the NFL playoffs. His backup, Oren Burks, left in free agency.
Remaining picks for Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 NFL Draft
Howie Roseman's team made many trades of their original picks, but when Day 2 starts, the general manager will have five picks remaining:
- Round 2, pick 64
- Round 3, pick 96
- Round 5, pick 161 (from the Houston Texans)
- Round 5, pick 165 (from the Washington Commanders)
- Round 5, pick 168
Philadelphia has its picks set at the end of every round due to its status as Super Bowl champions. Unlike other teams, their position in the draft doesn't change based on their record during the 2024 regular season.
