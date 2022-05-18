"Will they pretend like Ray Lewis wasn’t involved in a murder trial?" - NFL fans react to ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary on 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens

The 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens were a team not to be messed with. Having a historic defense led by Ray Lewis that allowed on average just 10.3 points per game, Baltimore defeated the New York Giants 34-7 in the Super Bowl.

Now, ESPN is doing a 30 for 30 documentary on that Ravens' season, and it is thought that both on-field and off-field issues will be covered.

When the news dropped about this documentary from Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, NFL fans were quick to react, with one fan asking if the murder trial involving Ray Lewis would be in the documentary.

"Will they pretend like Ray Lewis wasn’t involved in a murder trial? This could be either really good or really bad."

JB @JB89099 @MySportsUpdate Will they pretend like Ray Lewis wasn't involved in a murder trial? This could be either really good or really bad

Another fan had a similar thought, saying that they better mention the accusations leveled at Lewis.

JustKoi @KoiFeeling @MySportsUpdate They better mention the ray lewis accusations 😤

Another user simply replied to the news saying "Best defense everrrrrrr."

One user posted and said that the Ravens shouldn't of beaten the Raiders that year.

One fan posted and asked where is the Patrick Mahomes documentary.

One user said that quarterback Trent Dilfer carried the team.

Another user said: "Greatest defense of all time 2000-2001 Baltimore Ravens."

A fan named Kevin said he is waiting for a 30 for 30 documentary on the Cowboys of the 90s.

Kevin Zwicker @papi_kevo_ @MySportsUpdate I'm still waiting on them to make a 30 for 30 about the 90s cowboys and I'm not even a Dallas fan 🤷🏻‍♂️

One fan said the documentary should be good and that the defense was nasty.

Jeremy @JKMJXH3 @MySportsUpdate This should be good. That defense was nasty.

A user named Micah said that Baltimore defense is better than the 1985 Bears defense.

micah @lincolnistrash @MySportsUpdate literally better than the 85 bears and it ain't close 😂

The 2000-2001 Ravens defense was something special

Ray Lewis in the Wild Card Playoffs v the Indianapolis Colts

The Baltimore defense is regarded by many as the greatest defense ever, and that includes the '85 Chicago Bears, who averaged a then-league record of just 12.4 points for the season on defense.

The Baltimore side of 2000-2001 only allowed 10.3 points per game, and throughout the season, four times that held teams to 0 points, and seven times, they kept opposing offenses to ten points or under.

Just twice in the entire regular season did a quarterback throw for 250 or more passing yards, and just four times did the defense not get an interception as well. Ray Lewis was the leader of that defense as he terrorized many and was regarded as one of the most brutal and fierce players ever to grace the game.

The 30 for 30 documentary is sure to be riveting viewing when it is finally done and we will get a better understanding of what many call "the best defense ever."

