Cam Ward is considered the favorite to be the first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft. The quarterback from Miami established himself as the best passer of the class, and the odds favor him as the top pick.

Ad

On Monday, Miami had its Pro Day, and Ward was there throwing passes to his receivers. The Titans sent a strong contingent to watch him live, but a curious thing happened. Former Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon, recently fired by the franchise, was seen interviewing the quarterback during the pro day.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans reacted to the awkward setting with Carthon interviewing the Titans' likely first-overall pick:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Cam being interviewed by Ran is one of the weirdest things ever", said one Titans fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is weird lol," one fan chimed in.

"This s**t is weird," another fan said.

A couple more fans agreed about the vibes being off with the Cam Ward interview.

"Awkward," one fan simply said.

"That’s wild as sh*t Ran interviewing, bruh. Lmao", another fan laughed.

Meanwhile, one fan blasted Carthon for his presence in the pro day.

Ad

"Ran is pathetic. I’m not the least bit shocked he’s poked his head in here doing who the f**k knows what. Glad he can’t make this pick and save his career", another fan wrote, criticizing the former general manager.

Ran Carthon spent two years as the general manager of the Titans. He was hired in January 2023 to lead the team after Jon Robinson was fired, but two years later, owner Amy Adams Strunk decided to fire him.

Ad

New Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi speaks glowingly of Cam Ward

While Carthon had the opportunity to speak to Cam Ward on camera, Borgonzi has got to know the young QB more over the draft process, including an official meeting during the NFL combine.

On Monday, the Titans' general manager spoke to the team's website about the Miami prospect and their relationship during the draft process:

Ad

"It's been great, just being able to sit down and get to know the kid more, learn about his family, where he grew up, his journey, which is a unique experience, from being a zero-star recruit to going to Incarnate Word to Washington State to Miami. He's gotten better over the years."

Titans head coach Brian Callahan had similarly good things to say about Cam Ward, saying it's "been really fun" to get to know the young QB.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.