The homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were both burglarized in October and now the FBI has become involved in the investigation. The FBI is investigating whether the burglaries were part of a "transnational crime ring" based in South America.

The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback and tight end weren't the only recent victims of burglaries. The homes of Bobby Portis, a forward for the Milwaukee Bucks and Mike Conley Jr., a guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, were also targeted by burglars. The FBI is investigating whether these burglaries were connected to the same crime ring.

Once the news of the FBI's investigation circulated on social media, there were various opinions from football fans. One fan joked that it sounded like a bad plot for an action movie. Others couldn't believe that Kelce and Mahomes could have been victims of a South American crime ring.

One fan suggested that the professional athletes were easy targets as their public outings are very publicized, which makes them an easy mark for criminals. Another fan joked that former Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic may have been a part of it. The former fan is currently serving jail time after he was found guilty of robbing banks in order to fund his gambling habit.

"Lmao this is nuts," one fan said.

"Starting PG for the Minnesota Timberwolves (Mike Conley) had his house burglarized while at the Vikings home opener, where he had the honor of sounding the Gjallahorn right before kickoff. It’s public knowledge when these guys won’t be home to rob them," another fan said.

"Are we sure that ChiefsAholic is still in prison?" one fan asked.

Another fan on X suggested it was an inside job, perhaps someone who was allowed on the properties. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's homes were both equipped with surveillance cameras however, nobody has been taken into custody as of Thursday morning.

"Not sure how but I have a feeling ChiefsAholic is involved w this somehow. Maybe he was paying these guys off robbing banks to keep the peace or hes upset that he wasnt supported & is now in jail. Either way, this wouldn’t happen w ChiefsAholic on the streets," one fan said.

"Diddy did it," another fan said.

Patrick Mahomes called home burglary 'frustrating' and 'disappointing'

Just after midnight on Oct. 6, Patrick Mahomes' house was broken into. It's still unclear if anyone was home at the time or if the burglars took anything once they gained entry. This happened just two days before the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the New Orleans Saints on "Monday Night Football."

Mahomes spoke to reporters last week after the news of the burglaries was made public. He said that he couldn't say much as it is an ongoing investigation but that he was disappointed about what happened.

"It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing. I can’t get into too many of the details because the investigation is ongoing, but obviously it’s something you don’t wanna happen to anybody, obviously yourself," Patrick Mahomes told reporters on November 13.

Patrick Mahomes' teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, also became the victim of a burglary. The burglars reportedly stole at least $20,000 in cash from Travis Kelce's home.

