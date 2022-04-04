"She wanted a man with brains" - NFL fans react to former player's claims that Ciara only married Russell Wilson for money and clout

Former NFL player Channing Crowder has caused quite a stir regarding the comments he made about Russell Wilson's wife after his latest appearance on "The Pivot" podcast with Ryan Clark. Crowder stated that Ciara is only with her husband for money and NFL clout.

As one can imagine, this caused quite a response on social media, with one fan posting, in response to Crowder's comments, that Ciara wanted a man with brains.

"Nah, she wanted a man with brains. You all should try getting some."

The comments from Crowder seemed to suggest that Ciara is only with her husband because of his money and the attention that comes with being married to an NFL superstar.

Crowder said:

“Russell and Ciara, if Russ don’t have the bread, Ciara not gonna be with him. She has a good situation, but you gonna leave Future and get with Russell Wilson, you don’t leave Future and get Russell Wilson."

Pluggedsoundz @Pluggedsoundz_ NFL podcaster says if Russell Wilson wasn’t rich Ciara wouldn’t be with him because he’s a square NFL podcaster says if Russell Wilson wasn’t rich Ciara wouldn’t be with him because he’s a square 😂😭 https://t.co/TIawhYJHmB

“Everybody got a type, you gonna leave future and get with Russell Wilson. He’s so god damn square and I love him on the field, he’s a square.”

Fans responded to Crowder's comments with one saying that men can't believe that women want nice men.

Chelle @chellech @Pluggedsoundz_ A lot of men can’t believe that women want nice men because then they’d have to confront why women don’t consider *them* to be a nice man 🤷🏽‍♀️ @Pluggedsoundz_ A lot of men can’t believe that women want nice men because then they’d have to confront why women don’t consider *them* to be a nice man 🤷🏽‍♀️

Another fan posted a side-by-side picture of the new Broncos quarterback and Crowder with their accomplishments, saying, "here are the facts."

One fan posted that Ciara dumped Future over a decade ago and people still can't get over it.

MsHenderson @MsHenderson02 @Pluggedsoundz_ Ciara dumped Future almost 11 years ago and has been married to Russell Wilson almost 7 years and these fools still can't get over it. @Pluggedsoundz_ Ciara dumped Future almost 11 years ago and has been married to Russell Wilson almost 7 years and these fools still can't get over it.

Another fan posted that being "square is far less problematic" for women.

THEE TekKwene, PhD @tekkwene @Pluggedsoundz_ Square is far LESS problematic. Sometimes, women mature, grow up, and grow beyond their “type.” I’m so glad I realized in my 30s that my “type” wasn’t what was good for my mind, heart, and soul. @Pluggedsoundz_ Square is far LESS problematic. Sometimes, women mature, grow up, and grow beyond their “type.” I’m so glad I realized in my 30s that my “type” wasn’t what was good for my mind, heart, and soul.

Another account posted saying that Crowder is assuming that "Future is cool" and that he doesn't know what he was like "behind closed doors."

The Big Akh @MuslimBrutha @Pluggedsoundz_ @OfficialCrowder c’mon maaaan! You’re assuming that Future is cool. Just because he’s that nigga in public doesn’t mean he’s cool behind closed doors. You’re also assuming that Russ is the same person that he publicly portrays himself as. @Pluggedsoundz_ @OfficialCrowder c’mon maaaan! You’re assuming that Future is cool. Just because he’s that nigga in public doesn’t mean he’s cool behind closed doors. You’re also assuming that Russ is the same person that he publicly portrays himself as.

One user posted that Crowder doesn't "want women to choose good men."

Another user stated that both Wilson and Ciara "are very similar" and that is why they work so well together.

One fan posted saying that Ciara doesn't need her husband's money and that her own career "takes care of her just fine."

I Stand With 🇺🇦🌻🌻🌻 @Kingwoman @Pluggedsoundz_ Ciara didn’t need a rich man. She’s got a career takes care of her just fine. She left a man who disrespected her and their son and chose instead a man who understands any man can get a woman pregnant, but only a real man knows how to be a father and a husband. @Pluggedsoundz_ Ciara didn’t need a rich man. She’s got a career takes care of her just fine. She left a man who disrespected her and their son and chose instead a man who understands any man can get a woman pregnant, but only a real man knows how to be a father and a husband.

Another user posted that the now Denver quarterback has "been taking these kinds of shots" for years.

沙鹿而已 @AllHailWeezy2 @Pluggedsoundz_ Russell been taking these kinda shots for about 6 years & it’s getting old @Pluggedsoundz_ Russell been taking these kinda shots for about 6 years & it’s getting old

One user stated that he suspects women are looking for everything that the 33-year-old is.

Tony V. @31moves @Pluggedsoundz_ Call me crazy…but I suspect there are are lots of women who value having a man who’s smart, athletic, respectful, a good father figure, and not going to have them hemmed up or shot at. 🤔 @Pluggedsoundz_ Call me crazy…but I suspect there are are lots of women who value having a man who’s smart, athletic, respectful, a good father figure, and not going to have them hemmed up or shot at. 🤔

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara now call Denver home

Denver Broncos introduce their new quarterback.

Out of all the signings made during the free agency and trade period, Russell Wilson being traded to Denver is perhaps the biggest of all. Having been with the Seattle Seahawks for his entire career, the 33-year-old will, for the first time in his NFL career, play for a different team.

Denver is ready to win now. The roster is stacked, and with the addition of the 33-year-old, the Broncos now have the perfect conductor to bring it all together. The pieces on offense are what will encourage the now-former Seahawk.

A decent running game with Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick out wide, along with Courtland Sutton, and suddenly, the Broncos have enough firepower to trouble most teams.

In such a tough division, the Broncos are now well-equipped to deal with the Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers, though it will be tough to win the division. Either way, Denver is in the Super Bowl contender conversion with the sole addition of the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

