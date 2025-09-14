  • home icon
  "Get Dave Portnoy off the field man" - NFL fans react to green dildo thrown on field after Bengals touchdown vs. Jaguars

"Get Dave Portnoy off the field man" - NFL fans react to green dildo thrown on field after Bengals touchdown vs. Jaguars

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 14, 2025 22:59 GMT
NFL: SEP 14 Jaguars at Bengals - Source: Getty
A foreign object controversy mars Cinciinati Bengals-Jaguars game - Source: Getty

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-27 on Sunday despite losing Joe Burrow to injury early. Jake Browning was middling in the air, throwing one more interception (3) than touchdowns (2), but he leapt for the decisive score with 18 seconds left to play.

However, the game may be more widely remembered for the instance of a green dildo being thrown just as Mitchell Tinsley caught a game-tying touchdown early in the third quarter:

And fans had all sorts of reactions to it:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Can we stop allowing dildos at sports games?" one demanded.
"How does this even get through the entrances?" another wondered.
"They need to stop with these things!" another begged.

Recap of Bengals-Jaguars game

The Jaguars began the game on a high note, as Trevor Lawrence found Dyami Brown in the endzone to open the scoring. They then forced a punt on the Bengals' first drive, but then Daxton Hill stole the pass in enemy territory.

Burrow reentered the field needing to cover plenty of yards, but he managed to do so by hitting double digits in all but one of his completions on the drive. He then concluded it with a touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase.

The second quarter began the same way as the first: Jaguars touchdown, Bengals punt, Jaguars interception. During that sequence, Burrow was sacked and suffered an injury. Both sides exchanged field goals afterward, then the Jaguars stole the pass, but could not do much with it.

It was the Bengals' turn to go touchdown (during which the aforementioned dildo incident occurred), punt, and interception to begin the third quarter, followed by an exchange of touchdowns. That set the stage for a frantic fourth quarter.

After the Jaguars scored a field goal, both sides exchanged punts. Then, Browning was robbed of the ball for the third time when Devin Lloyd beat Andrei Iosivas to a pass deep in Bengals territory. However, the Jaguars recognized that they needed a touchdown to seal the game.

They failed, instead committing a turnover on downs. Still, they had another chance to win - by preventing the Bengals from breaching midfield. However, Travis Hunter committed pass interference while defending Iosivas on fourth down, failing the objective.

From there, Browning put out a methodical drive, eventually finishing it with a 1-yard leap to the endzone. The Jaguars' final drive failed to end the game.

