The Jacksonville Jaguars announced a vital move on Monday. The team activated the fifth-year option on the contract of edge rusher Travon Walker, the first overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Walker now has two more years with the franchise.
The defender has averaged at least 10 sacks in the past two seasons. However, the expectations as the first-overall pick are higher. Compared with Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who went a pick later and has had a stellar career, Walker has not reached the same heights.
After the option was activated, NFL fans took to social media to react to Walker's fifth-year value. He has improved with double-digit sacks, but the lack of on-field success from the Jacksonville Jaguars did not help his case:
"Still can’t believe they picked him over Hutch", noted one fan.
"It’s wild because he's a dawg, but Hutch is just him, so the casuals don’t even know" was another opinion.
"Still a great player, but gets overshadowed because Hutch was the pick behind him", noted one fan.
With the option, the franchise will now pay him $14.7 million in 2026. However, as with most first-round picks who sign the option, he's expected to sign a contract extension that raises his number.
Jaguars to keep Travon Walker, Joshua Hines-Allen for the long term
As the franchise enters a new era under Liam Coen's leadership, there are plenty of things to fix. With the fifth overall pick, Jacksonville could explore bolstering the defensive line with Michigan's Mason Graham, while Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan could help the offense.
However, one place where the franchise is well established involves the pass rushers. With Walker as one of their key building blocks, the Jaguars also have Joshua Hines-Allen on the roster, and he has developed into a key defensive team member.
Walker has 20.5 sacks over the past two seasons, while Hines-Allen has 25.5 and a five-year, $150 million extension. His teammate could earn a new deal in the next few months, providing security for the franchise.
