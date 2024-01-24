Jaire Alexander's cryptic Instagram post hinted at a potential exit from the Green Bay Packers and it is something we will keep monitoring. The cornerback is not a free agent but it definitely looks like he is open to be traded or has accepted that i likely to happen.

He signed a 4-year, $84 million deal in 2022 and the cap number will be upwards of $20 million in the coming years. It is more than double his current salary cap hit of around $10.7 million.

Having let Rasul Douglas leave the organization as well, it looks as if Jaire Alexander's post is a signal that they are going all in on youth and remaking a defense to match their young offense. Perhaps of concern is that even though Jordan Love sat for three years of his rookie contract behind Aaron Rodgers, his performances this season means he will deserve is big contract. That might indicate why Green Bay might be looking to trim elsewhere.

While it is still not certain that Jaire Alexander will indeed leave, his post certainly made it seem so, as it read:

"Thank you God. Thank you Lambeau, for 6 years. Thank you to those who showed love throughout my journey."

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make sense of his latest social media activity. There was an emerging consensus that there was a finality to the message. Here are some of the best reactions.

