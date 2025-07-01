“Going back to his old ways” - NFL fans react as Jalen Ramsey reveals Steelers jersey number a day after trade

Jalen Ramsey joined the Pittsburgh Steelers after a massive trade with the Miami Dolphins on Monday. He will continue donning the No. 5 with his new team.
The star cornerback announced the decision on social media on Tuesday:
Fans showed their excitement on social media:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"Can’t wait to see you in the black and gold sir," one salivated.
"Good luck in Pittsburgh goat," another saluted.
"That’s actually 🔥," another praised.
"IT’S BEAUTIFUL," one marveled.
"How much did he pay (punter Cameron) Johnston for that jersey??" another inquired.
Ramsey first donned No. 5 in 2021, the same year he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He had begun his career with No. 20, playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The trade to acquire him also netted Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith. In return, they gave up star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and swapped 2027 Day 3 picks with the Dolphins.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac gave insight into why the trade happened:
"Steelers were not actively trying to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick, but they were willing to listen to any team who showed interest. They felt the absence of splash plays the past two years was not commensurate with what they were paying him."
Raheem Mostert expresses displeasure at Dolphins trading away Jalen Ramsey
One person who is not happy with Jalen Ramsey's departure is Raheem Mostert. The veteran running back posted his reaction to his fellow Pro Bowler's trade out of town:
"Hot take: Be a Pro-bowler on the Dolphins, get treated like sh*t. Happy for my guys though! GO BALL OUT!!"
Mostert joined the Dolphins in 2022 after a rise from undrafted free agent to journeyman to NFC champion with the San Francisco 49ers. In 2023, the same year Ramsey joined the team via trade, he broke out with career-highs of 1,012 yards and 18 touchdowns on 209 carries (as well as an additional 25 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns).
However, he was limited to 278 yards and two scores on 85 touches in 2024 (the same year Jonnu Smith joined) as De'Von Achane broke out. He was released in February and later signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.