Jalen Ramsey was traded by the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for Hunter Long and a 2023 3rd-round pick. The Dolphins wanted to strengthen their defense, the star cornerback was viewed as the perfect player for them. Unfortunately, Ramsey suffered a meniscus injury in the training camp.

Later he had surgery and was expected to return around December. Recently he shared some pictures in which he was seen with a new hairstyle. The hairstyle was a little similar to what he had when he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the fans were excited to see it.

Here's how social media reacted to it:

It is evident that the fans are eagerly looking forward to Jalen Ramsey making his debut for the Miami Dolphins. So far this season, the Dolphins have looked like one of the best teams in football, and once Ramsey is back, they can further separate themselves from the other teams.

Through the first six weeks, the Dolphins are 5-1 to start the season and will face the Philadelphia Eagles in their next game.

Jalen Ramsey injury update

Miami Dolphins CB

Ramsey has started practicing with the Dolphins after the franchise opened his 21-day window to return from the injured reserve. The star cornerback's recovery from injury has been truly exceptional as he is set to return way ahead of schedule.

Ramsey wasn't at his best last season, but he is determined to make a significant impact for his new team. Whether or not he will be successful in doing it remains to be seen but the Dolphins fans are quite optimistic about their team's chances of winning the Super Bowl.

In 17 games for the Rams last season, Jalen Ramsey had 64 solo tackles, 24 assists, 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, and four interceptions. Despite having a down year, the cornerback was selected to play in his sixth Pro Bowl.