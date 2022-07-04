"This dude is always doing something goofy" - NFL fans react to Jameis Winston's latest workout video

Jameis Winston is one of the NFL’s most interesting characters and his latest workout video is a prime example of why. The New Orleans Saints quarterback missed much of last season with an injury and the season before was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his last season with Tampa Bay, he threw an incredible 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

More recently, he filmed himself lifting a fake weightlifting bar and weights while placing his feet on a medicine ball. Upon seeing the video, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback’s workout video.

Jameis Winston's NFL career

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints

Winston was the number one overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his rookie season, he finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He threw for 4,042 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

In his final season with the Buccaneers in 2019, he led the NFL in both yards passing (5,019 yards) and interceptions thrown (30). The quarterback signed with the Saints in April 2020 but didn't start any games for the team in the 2020 season.

He took over from the retiring Drew Brees under center last season, starting seven games before injuring his knee in Week Eight versus Tampa Bay. The quarterback missed the rest of the season. In his career, he has thrown for 20,982 yards, 135 touchdowns and 91 interceptions.

We'll see how the 28-year-old fares for the Saints in the upcoming campaign.

