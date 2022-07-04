Create
Notifications

"This dude is always doing something goofy" - NFL fans react to Jameis Winston's latest workout video

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston
New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jul 04, 2022 01:36 PM IST

Jameis Winston is one of the NFL’s most interesting characters and his latest workout video is a prime example of why. The New Orleans Saints quarterback missed much of last season with an injury and the season before was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his last season with Tampa Bay, he threw an incredible 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions.

More recently, he filmed himself lifting a fake weightlifting bar and weights while placing his feet on a medicine ball. Upon seeing the video, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback’s workout video.

MVP Jameis Loading https://t.co/B9zHTvt27b

This fan says the Saints quarterback is always doing something goofy:

@BarstoolBigCat This dude always doing something goofy, elite athlete.

Warning: NSFW language

One fan commented that the quarterback is lifting a dildo:

@BarstoolBigCat He’s benching a damn dildo 😂😂

Another fan said that Winston looked like a 1950s Disney depiction:

@BarstoolBigCat Dude is like a 1950's Disney depiction of a football player.

Here, a fan tells the New Orleans quarterback to keep up the grind:

@BarstoolBigCat Keep grinding brother 😤💪🏾💪🏾⚜️⚜️⚜️

This fan is ready to lock in the quarterback for NFL MVP with the odds at +7500 after watching the video:

*Immediately locks Jameis for MVP at +7500* twitter.com/barstoolbigcat…

A Los Angeles Rams fan observed that the Saints signal-caller is using some Looney Tunes weights in the workout video:

Ole boy working out with the looney tunes weights. twitter.com/BarstoolBigCat…

This Saints fan has no clue what Winston is doing, but it's effective, so let him cook:

Idk what jameis be doing but it’s working so let him cook twitter.com/BarstoolBigCat…

The weights used in the workout video are similar to those used by SpongeBob SquarePants, says this fan:

Those are the same weights that SpongeBob uses twitter.com/BarstoolBigCat…

This person is convinced that the Saints are Super Bowl-bound this season based on this video:

I’m convinced.. Saints going all the way this year⚜️#whodatbaby twitter.com/BarstoolBigCat…

This fan wants the quarterback to add some 45 pound weights to that bar:

@BarstoolBigCat Put some 45lbs on dat bych!

Jameis Winston's NFL career

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints
Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints

Winston was the number one overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida State by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his rookie season, he finished second in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He threw for 4,042 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions.

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

In his final season with the Buccaneers in 2019, he led the NFL in both yards passing (5,019 yards) and interceptions thrown (30). The quarterback signed with the Saints in April 2020 but didn't start any games for the team in the 2020 season.

He took over from the retiring Drew Brees under center last season, starting seven games before injuring his knee in Week Eight versus Tampa Bay. The quarterback missed the rest of the season. In his career, he has thrown for 20,982 yards, 135 touchdowns and 91 interceptions.

We'll see how the 28-year-old fares for the Saints in the upcoming campaign.

Edited by John Maxwell

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...