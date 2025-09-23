“Forrest Gump of today’s NFL”, “Sick of seeing this guy”: NFL fans react as Jason Kelce plays sax pulling off wild Ravens marching band performance

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 23, 2025 00:29 GMT
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
Jason Kelce is no fan of the Baltimore Ravens, but not even he could resist the urge to support them on Monday. And he did so in a most unconventional of ways.

Ahead of the Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions, the former Philadelphia Eagles center joined the defending AFC North champions' marching band for a special performance of the ESPN Monday Night Football theme, playing the saxophone:

Reaction to it, however, was mixed:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Someone tell that goober how to wear a shako please," one implored.
"Am I the only one who finds this corny?" another wondered.
"Better than that cringey podcast where they did some phoney acting over swifts album," another sighed.

During the latest episode of his podcast New Heights, Kelce chastised his younger brother and co-host Travis for accosting Andy Reid on the sidelines during Super Bowl LVIII:

"You went -- you crossed the line. I think we can both agree on that. ...Let's be honest: The yelling in his face, too, is over the top. I think there's better ways to handle this, retrospectively."

Jason Kelce foresees end of Eagles' "Tush Push"

In the later years of his career, Jason Kelce became one of the key pieces of the Eagles' "Tush Push" - essentially a quarterback sneak performed by Jalen Hurts. He would make Super Bowl LVIII with this play in 2022, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He retired after 2023, but the Eagles would win Super Bowl LIX with the Tush Push the following season as Cam Jurgens flourished as the new starting center. But entering the 2025 campaign, controversy has surrounded the play, most recently after multiple penalties went uncalled during an instance of it in Week 2 at the Chiefs.

And speaking on 94 WIP on Friday, Kelce foresaw the NFL banning the play in 2026 after a failed vote during the 2025 offseason:

"I think that there’s a lot of people within the league, at multiple levels, that want the play to be gone, which is fine. I think we’ll still go back to running quarterback sneak, and I’m sure they’ll figure out ways to be successful. I’m not really that concerned with it, to be very candid."
Just two days after that, another "Tush Push" controversy would emerge against the Los Angeles Rams, as right guard Tyler Steen appeared to false-start in the first quarter.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More






bell-icon Manage notifications