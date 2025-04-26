Jason Taylor, while best known for his tenure with the Miami Dolphins, played one season with the divisional rival New York Jets. Now, his son Mason is following in his footsteps in that regard.

On Friday, the LSU tight end was drafted 42nd overall by the franchise based out of East Rutherford, New Jersey. His addition gives new starting quarterback Justin Fields a big-bodied aerial weapon who can complement wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard:

And fans gushed at the moment:

More reactions can be seen below:

"Should've been a dolphin," one rued.

"He will be the best TE out there draft when they all finish their careers," another guaranteed.

"Elijah Arroyo will be better. Book it," another disagreed.

Grading Jason Taylor's son Mason joining Jets

In his scouting report, NFL.com's Lance Zierlein writes that Mason Taylor can expect to see exponential growth in his game after three seasons in college - just as his uncle (and father Jason's former teammate and brother-in-law) Zach Thomas did during his ascent from undersized fifth-rounder to starting middle linebacker at Miami:

"He’s a smooth athlete with adequate acceleration and the tools to become a more effective route runner in time. He feels defenders around him and catches with sudden hands and elevated focus when needed. He can handle blocking duties on the move or in space, but in-line action will be a challenge for him."

Meanwhile, Nicholas Rome, columnist for FanSided's LSU vertical Death Valley Voice, loves the decision, believing that Jayden Daniels' former safety blanket will be a "perfect" instant starter in the same role for Justin Fields while also providing another top-notch blocker beside fellow rookie Armand Membou for Breece Hall:

"Taylor is great on underneath routes and has a ton of ability to make massive plays after the catch, which may encourage Justin Fields to make the right play checking the football down."

As for SNY's Connor Hughes, while another wide receiver beside Garrett Wilson would have been the preferred move, at least the Jets got "the next best thing" at a position that needed an upgrade after Tyler Conklin's departure for the Los Angeles Chargers.

