For the Las Vegas Raiders, finding a new franchise quarterback is step one to return the franchise to its glory days. Even though they had Derek Carr for a few years, his lack of playoff success made Mark Davis look for other passers; since then, they have been struggling.

The Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Although not impossible, it's unlikely that they'll be in a position to select Cam Ward (Miami) or Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), the top two quarterbacks in this class. The top three teams in the pecking order, the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, all have quarterback needs.

As such, quarterbacks from the second crop become more plausible options. Jaxson Dart, who shone during the 2024 season as part of Ole Miss, is one of those quarterbacks.

During a press conference in the Senior Bowl, he spoke about the opportunity to rejoin his high school teammate Jackson Powers-Johnson, a second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2024 draft.

Fans of the franchise enjoyed his excitement about the opportunity.

"I’m sold. Raiders need to draft this kid," one fan wrote.

"As long as it’s nowhere near the 1st round," another fan opined.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Best all-around prospect. Very well rounded, can do it all," one fan said.

"If he’s a third-round I would be stoked, let him sit behind Russ or another vet for a year or two," another fan commented.

"I like his demeanor. And he's keeping his cards close to his chest, I like it," a fan wrote.

Tom Brady, the new minority owner, will have a strong say about the quarterback position in the 2025 season. It's safe to say that the Raiders want an upgrade after years of mismanaging the position.

Raiders had seven different starting quarterbacks over the past three seasons

Derek Carr had no playoff wins for the franchise. However, he brought stability to the team for many seasons. Once he left, they have been scrambling for a new leader. And the results haven't been great.

Since the 2022 season started, Carr had 15 starts; but Las Vegas also had six other quarterbacks playing in just three years: Aidan O'Connell (17), Gardner Minshew (9), Jimmy Garoppolo (6), Jarrett Stidham (2), Brian Hoyer (1) and Desmond Ridder (1).

A franchise quarterback is the most important thing for an NFL franchise. Las Vegas desperately need one.

