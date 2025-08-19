“SOPHMORE SLUMP WHERE”: NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels cuts through Bengals defense for 14-yard rushing TD

Over a week ago, Jayden Daniels could only watch as his Washington Commanders were routed 18-48 at the New England Patriots. But on Monday, he once reminded the detractors why he was the second overall pick of the 2024 Draft.In the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was deployed for a quarterback rush and proceeded to blitz through and smash past the defense for a game-tying 14-yard touchdown:Some fans were in awe at the play:$ @JD5MyGOATLINK@NFL @NFLPlus SOPHMORE SLUMP WHERE???T @T1699466654159TLINK@NFL @NFLPlus give this man his ring alreadybarr. doctor aj @aj_masaltoLINK@NFL @NFLPlus MVP dark horseOthers, meanwhile, chose to focus on the Bengals' defensive struggles:&quot;They should cut (safety Jordan Battle) on the spot,&quot; one demanded.&quot;Bengals defense just as bad with Trey,&quot; another insisted.&quot;Bengals fans in shambles seeing this defense,&quot; another imagined.Later in the first quarter, Jacory &quot;Bill&quot; Croskey-Merritt scored another rushing touchdown to give the Commanders the lead. The Bengals equalized early in the second quarter after Joe Burrow found Charlie Jones for the game's first passing touchdown, then retook the lead via a Jake Browning-Mitchell Tinsley towards the end of the first half.Barrett Carter then intercepted Sam Hartman on the next drive, allowing Browning to find Tinsley again for six.Jayden Daniels discusses leadership role within Commanders heading into sophomore seasonAs the Commanders' new franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels must know the essence of leading his team. To that end, he has continued to study the nuances of the game well into his second season as a pro. He told team reporter Bryan Colbert Jr. after Monday's practice:&quot;It just happened naturally. I don't really focus on it too much as far as that, but I pick and choose my spots of when I need to say something and when I need to speak up and when things aren't right.&quot;One of those who approached him for advice was Sam Hartman, who struggled with just nine completions for 64 yards and an interception in Foxboro. He said:&quot;I think it's just the same thing, same message. Like even in practice, he'll tell me, 'You'll have your day, just keep battling. Keep going and don't really focus on the result.' It's more so about the process and everything. Control what you can control.&quot;The team's preseason ends against the crosstown Baltimore Ravens on August 23. Kickoff is at 12 pm ET.