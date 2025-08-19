“SOPHMORE SLUMP WHERE”: NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels cuts through Bengals defense for 14-yard rushing TD

  • home icon
By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 19, 2025 01:50 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Bengals v Washington Commanders - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty

Over a week ago, Jayden Daniels could only watch as his Washington Commanders were routed 18-48 at the New England Patriots. But on Monday, he once reminded the detractors why he was the second overall pick of the 2024 Draft.

In the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was deployed for a quarterback rush and proceeded to blitz through and smash past the defense for a game-tying 14-yard touchdown:

Some fans were in awe at the play:

Others, meanwhile, chose to focus on the Bengals' defensive struggles:

"They should cut (safety Jordan Battle) on the spot," one demanded.
"Bengals defense just as bad with Trey," another insisted.
"Bengals fans in shambles seeing this defense," another imagined.

Later in the first quarter, Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt scored another rushing touchdown to give the Commanders the lead. The Bengals equalized early in the second quarter after Joe Burrow found Charlie Jones for the game's first passing touchdown, then retook the lead via a Jake Browning-Mitchell Tinsley towards the end of the first half.

Barrett Carter then intercepted Sam Hartman on the next drive, allowing Browning to find Tinsley again for six.

Jayden Daniels discusses leadership role within Commanders heading into sophomore season

As the Commanders' new franchise quarterback, Jayden Daniels must know the essence of leading his team. To that end, he has continued to study the nuances of the game well into his second season as a pro. He told team reporter Bryan Colbert Jr. after Monday's practice:

"It just happened naturally. I don't really focus on it too much as far as that, but I pick and choose my spots of when I need to say something and when I need to speak up and when things aren't right."

One of those who approached him for advice was Sam Hartman, who struggled with just nine completions for 64 yards and an interception in Foxboro. He said:

"I think it's just the same thing, same message. Like even in practice, he'll tell me, 'You'll have your day, just keep battling. Keep going and don't really focus on the result.' It's more so about the process and everything. Control what you can control."

The team's preseason ends against the crosstown Baltimore Ravens on August 23. Kickoff is at 12 pm ET.

About the author
Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
