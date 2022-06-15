"A typically uninformed millennial" - NFL fans react to Joe Burrow's comments about gun laws

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made headlines this week after he shared his opinion on gun laws in America. The popular quarterback has a huge following in the NFL, not just for his skills on the field, but his personality off it. After a practice session with the team, the quarterback was asked about the team, how training was going and his opinion on gun laws in the country.

Here's what he said:

“If you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using. I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You gotta be able to go through a rigorous process to buy something like that, I think."

He concluded by saying:

"Hopefully, the people who get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully the politicians can figure that out."

Though fairly neutral, the comments raised the ire of some fans and the praise of others. Both these groups took to social media to share their thoughts.

One fan called the quarterback an "uninformed millennial" and pointed out that cities with the strictest gun laws in the country also have a high rate of gun violence:

Jose Cruz @JoseCru18317982 @Ben_Baby @Bengals Great football player, otherwise, a typically uninformed millennial. Can you just walk in the store and buy a gun? No. Background check? Yes. Do the cities with the strictest gun laws have the highest gun violence? Yes. @Ben_Baby @Bengals Great football player, otherwise, a typically uninformed millennial. Can you just walk in the store and buy a gun? No. Background check? Yes. Do the cities with the strictest gun laws have the highest gun violence? Yes.

Another fan said he would love to take Burrow shooting and also educate him about the process of buying a gun:

Matthew Apple @mattapple1978 @Ben_Baby @Bengals @JoeyB Just so you know, you can't just go into a store and buy a gun, you have to fill out and complete a background check as well as sign a booklet that every gun store needs to keep recording your purchase. I'd love to take you shooting to educate you on this process. @Ben_Baby @Bengals @JoeyB Just so you know, you can't just go into a store and buy a gun, you have to fill out and complete a background check as well as sign a booklet that every gun store needs to keep recording your purchase. I'd love to take you shooting to educate you on this process.

One fan asked whether the Bengals would fine Burrow $100,000 for sharing his opinion like the Commanders did with the team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio:

This person said Burrow's opinion on gun laws has ensured that he will never be welcomed back to Baton Rouge, where he played college football at LSU:

Weezy @Weezy_352 @Ben_Baby @Bengals Annnd just like that he is never welcomed back to Baton Rouge @Ben_Baby @Bengals Annnd just like that he is never welcomed back to Baton Rouge

A Twitter user from Australia agreed with the Bengals quarterback and claimed guns are the problem:

BullishRaven @BullishRaven @Ben_Baby @Bengals I’m Aussie. You remove guns and the problem goes away. End of. But… if everyone wants to deny the data and have freedom.. fine. Put controls in. Any other discusssion is rooted in insanity @Ben_Baby @Bengals I’m Aussie. You remove guns and the problem goes away. End of. But… if everyone wants to deny the data and have freedom.. fine. Put controls in. Any other discusssion is rooted in insanity

One Bengals fan pointed out that Burrow is only reiterating the popular opinion on gun control:

Another fan praised the third-year star for sharing his opinion on the controversial subject:

Joni @JoniA6137 @Ben_Baby @Bengals Good for Joe to give his thoughts on gun safety. He’s a US citizen who feels like many millions of us do. @Ben_Baby @Bengals Good for Joe to give his thoughts on gun safety. He’s a US citizen who feels like many millions of us do.

The quarterback has a complicated relationship with rival fans. This Pittsburgh Steelers fan for example:

One fan pointed out that those asking why an athlete is being asked about gun control would be cheering for Burrow had he shared their views on the subject:

Patrick @skolvikes60 @Ben_Baby @Bengals The funniest thing about these people and their “why do we care what he thinks” comments is that if he said something that they agreed with, their comments would be “go Burrow, W” @Ben_Baby @Bengals The funniest thing about these people and their “why do we care what he thinks” comments is that if he said something that they agreed with, their comments would be “go Burrow, W”

The controversial gun control debate has been raging continuously ever since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last month, where a lone gunman claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Joe Burrow's comments added fuel to the never-ending fire surrounding the subject.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Joe Burrow and the Bengals in 2022

The Bengals were an incredible team to watch in 2021. Their popular quarterback won the hearts of many as he returned to the NFL after missing much of the 2020 season with an ACL injury. He threw for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. In the playoffs, he threw for 1,105 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. Unsurprisingly, he won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase had one of the best debut seasons in NFL history, recording 1,455 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns from 81 receptions. In the playoffs, he recorded another 368 receiving yards and another touchdown. It should come as no surprise that he won the NFL Rookie of the Year award.

With a loaded offense including fellow receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, running back Joe Mixon and new tight end Hayden Hurst, the future looks bright for CIncinnati,

The AFC North is traditionally a battleground, but there are doubts regarding the Baltimore Ravens and their quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering the post-Ben Roethlisberger era and the Cleveland Browns went in heavy for quarterback Deshaun Watson, who may not even play this season as the NFL investigates his legal cases.

It will be fascinating to see how it all plays out when the season kicks off later this year.

