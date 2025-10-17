"That's a cry for help. He's stressing": NFL fans react to Joe Burrow's new look as Bengals QB gets spotted on sidelines for Week 7 game vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow may not be playing currently, but he will be an astute observer from the sidelines.On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was seen standing on the field for the game at the Pittsburgh Steelers sporting a new look - messy hayr that made him look unkempt:And it led to much mockery from fans:Picasso @PaulyP_14LINK@NFLonPrime @RapSheet @Bengals is that MGK• @slipflipdipLINK@NFLonPrime @RapSheet @Bengals Bro is on his emo teenager kick Feeling the emotions of that injury lmaoTonio_24 @Tonioshow18LINK@NFLonPrime @Bengals Man look like he converted to the dark side&quot;Did he get a haircut at the same place that bum McCarthy did?&quot; one wondered.&quot;He looks depressed,&quot; another snickered.&quot;Get this poor man out of Cincy,&quot; another begged.Burrow is currently sidelined with a case of turf toe that has been said to sideline him for at least three months. However, Ian Rapoport provided a positive update on his recovery:“He (Burrow) is on track, doing well, and no setbacks. Which means if he continues in that direction, he should be back on the field in mid-December.”With Burrow out for the foreseeable future, Joe Flacco, whom the Bengals traded for earlier this month, will make his second start.Bengals weighed options for Joe Burrow fill-in before settling on Joe FlaccoAfter Joe Burrow’s injury, Jake Browning reassumed starting duties. He had been solid the first time in 2023, nearly leading the team to a playoff berth, but there would be no repeat of those heroics two years later.Thus, the Bengals started weighing their options for who could fill in for their franchise face, as recounted by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Here is a list of the quarterbacks whom they considered trading for before they settled on Joe Flacco:Jimmy GaroppoloStetson BennettDerek CarrJosh JohnsonKirk CousinsTommy DeVitoDrew LockTanner McKeeDavis MillsRussell WilsonAnthony RichardsonJameis WinstonAs for why they settled on the Super Bowl XLVII MVP, he said:“He was affordable, yes. But it was more than that—his ability in the dropback game would allow the staff to run the closest thing to a Burrow offense, which in turn would maximize the talent on hand. All that AFC North experience was a factor, too, with the Bengals still having five division games left.”In four starts for the Cleveland Browns, Flacco completed 93 attempts for 160 yards for two touchdowns and six interceptions. He went 1-3 before being benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel, then traded.