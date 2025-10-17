  • home icon
  "That's a cry for help. He's stressing": NFL fans react to Joe Burrow's new look as Bengals QB gets spotted on sidelines for Week 7 game vs. Steelers

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 17, 2025 00:45 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Joe Burrow may not be playing currently, but he will be an astute observer from the sidelines.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was seen standing on the field for the game at the Pittsburgh Steelers sporting a new look - messy hayr that made him look unkempt:

And it led to much mockery from fans:

"Did he get a haircut at the same place that bum McCarthy did?" one wondered.
"He looks depressed," another snickered.
"Get this poor man out of Cincy," another begged.

Burrow is currently sidelined with a case of turf toe that has been said to sideline him for at least three months. However, Ian Rapoport provided a positive update on his recovery:

“He (Burrow) is on track, doing well, and no setbacks. Which means if he continues in that direction, he should be back on the field in mid-December.”
With Burrow out for the foreseeable future, Joe Flacco, whom the Bengals traded for earlier this month, will make his second start.

Bengals weighed options for Joe Burrow fill-in before settling on Joe Flacco

After Joe Burrow’s injury, Jake Browning reassumed starting duties. He had been solid the first time in 2023, nearly leading the team to a playoff berth, but there would be no repeat of those heroics two years later.

Thus, the Bengals started weighing their options for who could fill in for their franchise face, as recounted by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Here is a list of the quarterbacks whom they considered trading for before they settled on Joe Flacco:

  • Jimmy Garoppolo
  • Stetson Bennett
  • Derek Carr
  • Josh Johnson
  • Kirk Cousins
  • Tommy DeVito
  • Drew Lock
  • Tanner McKee
  • Davis Mills
  • Russell Wilson
  • Anthony Richardson
  • Jameis Winston

As for why they settled on the Super Bowl XLVII MVP, he said:

“He was affordable, yes. But it was more than that—his ability in the dropback game would allow the staff to run the closest thing to a Burrow offense, which in turn would maximize the talent on hand. All that AFC North experience was a factor, too, with the Bengals still having five division games left.”

In four starts for the Cleveland Browns, Flacco completed 93 attempts for 160 yards for two touchdowns and six interceptions. He went 1-3 before being benched for rookie Dillon Gabriel, then traded.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

