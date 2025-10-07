“Man’s collecting jerseys like Infinity Stones”: NFL fans react as Joe Flacco gets traded to Bengals

Joe Flacco's trip around the AFC North continues. After winning the starting job with the franchise with which he resurrected his career the first time, Flacco now finds himself headed elsewhere.Posting on X on Oct. 7, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the architect behind the Mile High Miracle is going to the Cincinnati Bengals.&quot;Trade: Browns are trading QB Joe Flacco and a 6th-round pick to the Bengals for a 5th-round pick,&quot; Schefter posted.The announcement at the dawn of Week 6 drew reactions from a sea of fans, with many different opinions.More fans connected the dots, tracing them back to the Browns' third-string quarterback.&quot;Should've went for Sanders,&quot; one said.&quot;The Bengals should have traded for Shedeur Sanders,&quot; another stated.&quot;New QB Depth Chart for the Browns: 1. Gabriel 2. 5th rnd pick 3. Sanders,&quot; another joked.The Browns face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, opening the door for a faster revenge game than in most transactions. Flacco is set to join Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Bengals had hinted that they were considering all of their options with Jake Browning struggling in the place of Joe Burrow. Of course, the question is how fast Flacco can take the starting job and if Browning will start another game.Exploring effect of Joe Flacco's departure on Shedeur SandersJoe Flacco at Cleveland Browns v Detroit Lions - Source: GettyBefore his exit, Joe Flacco had been given the second-string job ahead of Shedeur Sanders, seemingly removing all chances of a switch mid-game. Now, however, Sanders appears all but guaranteed a promotion by default.Meaning, if Dillon Gabriel misses even a single snap in Week 6, Sanders' moment could be here. Even if Gabriel has perfect attendance, the odds are now much higher of a Sanders sighting. The quarterback has been waiting since April for the first positive development in his career since his slide from being an expected top-five pick to a Day 3 selection.For now, however, Gabriel appears to be the starter as the team gets ready to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. The deck might be stacked against Sanders, even with the promotion.Gabriel will face a tough Steelers defense, but if he can survive that matchup, he will face five teams currently under .500 between now and Dec. 7. As such, if Sanders doesn't win the job in Week 6 by default or otherwise, it could be another two months before his next opportunity.Still, it's progress for the Day 3 quarterback.