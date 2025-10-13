"Enough with the fashion show": NFL fans react to Josh Allen's casual pregame outfit for MNF game vs. Falcons

Josh Allen arrived in style for Monday's game at the Atlanta Falcons, but at least one fan is growing weary of the constant focus on pre-game outfits.The Buffalo Bills quarterback was seen wearing a black New Balance jacket over a white shirt and white Beats by Dr. Dre headphones with his initials in red and carrying a white backpack:Not everyone was impressed:Nick @nicker20111LINK@BuffaloBills Enough with the fashion show already...ArnoldDavis™ @KayleDMSgrapeLINKWHO????!Fabio @FabioLages1LINK@BuffaloBills @NFL Lets go AtlantaSuch negativity was minor, however, when compared to the rest of the comments:&quot;The aura this man has needs to be studied,&quot; one implored.&quot;Look at my glorious king,&quot; another marveled.&quot;That man looks locked in, LETS GO BILLS!!!!!&quot; another cheered.The Bills are looking to rebound from a stunning defeat against the New England Patriots in Week 5 - their first of the 2025 season. Allen committed two of the team's three turnovers - an interception and a lost fumble. Immediately after the game, he was canded about &quot;playing sloppy&quot;:“That’s just bad football, and we just did not play good tonight.”Four days later, he reflected on the &quot;wake-up call&quot; that the result gave him and his cohorts:“We had been getting by previous games maybe not playing our best football. Each and ever week has to got to be earned and that starts in practice.”Josh Allen receives heartfelt tribute from HS alma materWhile Josh Allen was busy practicing against the Falcons, his high school alma mater in Firebaugh, California played a video dedication featuring him during a game against Tranquility.His mother Lavonne said:&quot;He wishes in the worst way that he could be here, but he's in his season right now. We're here representing him, and we could not be more honored... I'm sure we'll call him right after and give him all the low-down.&quot;Father Joel, meanwhile, could only marvel at the &quot;surreal&quot; and &quot;unbelievable&quot; moment:&quot;I went to high school here back in 1982, and for it to come around full-circle is a dream come true. Josh has blessed everyone in this community with his talents, and we're here to enjoy it.&quot;It was also revealed that the field at the home stadium would be renamed after Allen. Firebaugh would win 35-3.