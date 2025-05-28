“Trade him for the love of God” - NFL fans react to Kirk Cousins’ absence from Falcons OTAs 2 months after $180,000,000 contract drama

Kirk Cousins thought he would love being an Atianta Falcon after signing a four-year, $180-million contract with the franchise in the 2024 offseason. But a lackluster performance, midseason demotion, and over two months of trade speculation later, he may be unhappy with his position and is purportedly showing it with his actions.
On Tuesday, head coach Raheem Morris told reporters that the multiple-time Pro Bowler and one-time completion percentage leader had skipped the first day of the team's OTAs:
And fans took it as a sign that he wanted out:
"Atlanta wasted a lot of money on Kirk," one lamented.
"Kirk might be headed to Pittsburgh where all the washed QB1’s eventually end up," another speculated.
"Someone please put me in contact with his agent," one "instructed."
"Sounds like a deal is imminent," another sensed.
"Uhhhhhh….. retirement?" another deviated.
Also absent from the sessions was tight end Kyle Pitts, who is entering the final year of his contract.
Ryan Clark gets blunt about Kirk Cousins' prospects of landing at Steelers
One of the teams that would make sense for Kirk Cousins should he get his wish for a trade is the Pittsburgh Steelers, as claimed by Jeremy Fowler on SportsCenter:
“I had some conversations with people this week that led me to believe that Cousins is, at the very least, on the Steelers’ radar if something were to fall through on Rodgers.”
But for that to happen, some concession will have to be made:
"Cousins has $37.5 million in guarantees between this year and next year. Somebody's on the hook for that, whether it's Atlanta or someone else. So to facilitate a trade, Atlanta would need a team to offset some of that money, whether it's $4 million, $20 million, whatever it is."
The Falcons are highly unlikely to agree to such a compromise, and Ryan Clark agrees with that sentiment - and then some. Speaking on NFL Live, he said:
“I understand what Jeremy might be hearing, and it does seem like the eventual next step if you can’t get Aaron Rodgers, but what makes you think Kirk Cousins is going to be better than Mason Rudolph? What makes you think that Kirk Cousins’ arm is more lively or can maneuver in the pocket better? He can’t.”
The AFC North runners-up have been awaiting Aaron Rodgers' decision since March, when he was released from the New York Jets; and so far he has been holding off on it while dealing with some close friends battling cancer - something that he revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience recently.
